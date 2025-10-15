Gallery: 23 photos of faithful Blackpool fans inside Bloomfield Road for first time since Steve Bruce departure

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
A small crowd watched on as Blackpool progressed in the EFL Trophy with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest U21s on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders will compete in the next round after winning their opening two group games – with a meeting away to Tranmere Rovers still to come next month.

Emil Hansson broke the deadlock against Forest in the opening exchanges, before the visitors equalised through Kalum Thompson ahead of the break.

Josh Bowler secured the winner heading into the closing stages, with a sublime solo run opening up space in the box.

The tie marked the first game to take place at Bloomfield Road since Steve Bruce’s sacking, as Stephen Dobbie took interim charge once again.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters at the EFL Trophy group game against Nottingham Forest U21s. Photo: Gareth Evans

