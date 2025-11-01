Blackpool take on Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

Blackpool turn their attention to the FA Cup this afternoon - as they welcome National League outfit Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders will be hoping to use the first round tie as an opportunity to implement further new ideas under recently-appointed head coach Ian Evatt.

Last weekend, the 43-year-old’s reign in the hotseat started with a 2-1 victory away to Peterborough United, with Scott Banks scoring a late winner at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Today’s opponent will present a different type of challenge to the team bottom of League One, and won’t make things easy for Blackpool.

Andy Butler’s side currently sit second in the fifth tier, picking up 33 points in 16 outings.

A boost for Evatt heading into this one could be the potential return of several players, as the Seasiders’ injury problems start to slightly ease.

Here’s a look at the current list of absentees:

Michael Ihiekwe (Doubt)

Michael Ihiekwe should be back for Blackpool after missing last weekend’s game due to concussion protocols.

The defender was stretchered off after an awkward landing in the Seasiders’ last home game against Wycombe Wanderers, so no doubt there will still be some caution before throwing him back in.

Hayden Coulson (Doubt)

Hayden Coulson also suffered an injury blow against Stockport County last month, with the fullback exiting early after fracturing his arm.

The 27-year-old was expected to be back in contact training this week, so could be close to making a return.

George Honeyman (Doubt)

George Honeyman could also be back in contention this weekend after being absent for over a month with a calf problem.

In the midfielder’s case in particular, Blackpool will be cautious over how they throw him back in order not to aggravate the injury.

James Husband (Out)

James Husband has been a constant inclusion on this list so far this season after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he picked up in a pre-season friendly away to Doncaster Rovers.

The club captain is expected to be back around soon, but this weekend’s game is set to come too soon for him.

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan was forced off with a calf issue at half time in the recent 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

A scan last week determined the midfielder would be out for six weeks.

Dale Taylor

Dale Taylor was withdrawn in the first half of the meeting with Stockport last month, with the striker suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The summer signing from Nottingham Forest is expected to be on the sidelines for the next few months, but is progressing well and could be back sooner than initially expected.

Niall Ennis

Niall Ennis picked up a calf injury in the first half of a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City at the end of September.

The timeframe of the striker’s recovery was set at six to eight weeks, which would leave him around the midway point of his recovery so far.

Discussing the ex-Stoke City man’s progress, Evatt said: “Niall’s (Ennis) injury is quite a complex one, so I urge caution with that, but he’s doing great with his rehab.”

Danny Imray

Danny Imray was forced off on a stretcher in September’s draw with Luton Town after tearing his meniscus.

The Crystal Palace loanee has been undergoing rehab with his parent club, but could return to Squires Gate soon.