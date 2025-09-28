Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City.

A defensive lapse once again proved costly for Blackpool on the road as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

The Seasiders had looked much-improved on their previous outings on the road during the first half of the contest in West Yorkshire, but after falling behind following the break, they were unable to trouble the League One leaders.

Josh Neufville scored the winning goal, after creating some space for himself in the box and firing through the legs of Hayden Coulson into the far corner.

The Blackpool fullback would’ve been disappointed to have been tighter to attacker, for allowing him the room to release the shot.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, the ex-Middlesbrough man, who was signed as a wing-back under Neil Critchley, has been the Seasiders’ more-attack minded option on the left side of the back four.

With club captain James Husband currently injured, former West Brom youngster Zac Ashworth is the only other natural fullback on that side.

On the opposite side, Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray has been used, and has impressed throughout his first few games in Tangerine with his attacking quality.

When asked if he would consider more defence-minded fullback options, head coach Steve Bruce responded: “Possibly, it’s a good point. It’s what I get paid for, and I’m not making those decisions very well at the moment because we keep getting beat, but it’s something we’ll look at.”

Problems on the road

Following Saturday’s game, Blackpool have now lost all five of their away games, during which time they have only scored one goal and have conceded nine.

“Last year we were the complete opposite,” Bruce added.

“You can analyse it as much as you like, but we’ve conceded a soft goal, how many times have we seen that, and we haven’t converted the chances we created. There lies our problems, end of, it’s what you do in both boxes, and at the moment we’re struggling with it.”

