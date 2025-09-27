Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City.

Steve Bruce states he was left disappointed by the lack of chances created by his Blackpool side after falling behind in their 1-0 defeat to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Josh Neufville’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides, leaving the Seasiders still waiting for their first point away from Bloomfield Road this season - with five consecutive defeats on the road coming their way.

During the first half at Valley Parade, there were some positive signs, but after going behind there were no moves to threaten the league leading Bantams.

“Substitutions won us the game last week, but today we didn’t have the same impact off the bench - and that’s not throwing the lads under the bus; I just don’t think we chased the game well enough, we spent too much time in our own half,” Bruce stated.

“We didn’t have the control or the opportunities that we had before (the substitutions). We had three or four wonderful opportunities before they scored and didn’t take one.

“At the minute we have to improve, and we know what it takes in this league. We play a certain way, and at the moment playing that way we haven’t created enough opportunities. It’s something we’ll look at and see what we can do.

“Not many play with two wide players and two strikers, and that was our biggest strength last year. This year, unfortunately, we’re not creating what we did, and that’s the biggest problem of all.

“I thought for an hour, until they scored, we were probably the better side. We had some decent opportunities in the final third, but when we conceded, I didn’t see the response I wanted to see. We didn’t do enough.

“There was nothing in it, both teams had three shots on target. On our behalf, the manner we conceded was a little too easy for me.

“We had three opportunities in the first five minutes just after half time, and we either didn’t make the pass or didn’t finish, and that’s our achilles heel. We’ve had really good opportunities and haven’t taken them. When they come to a place like this, you have to take them, but we didn’t.

“It was either making the wrong pass or not being clinical enough. The best opportunity in the first half was when Josh (Bowler) cut in on his left foot, and all of us thought it’d be a goal, but he put it straight at the keeper.

“It’s frustrating for all of us. We were better defensively, but we’ve not taken anything which is disappointing.”