Blackpool player ratings V Bradford City: Four starters score 5/10 in latest away defeat

By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Sep 2025, 17:20 BST
Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City at Valley Parade.

The first half chance of the contest came Will Swan’s way, with a block required after the forward found himself left unmarked just inside the box from a corner.

Down the other end, an early opening also presented itself to Niall Ennis. A good touch left the striker in a shooting position, before his eventual effort was deflected over from a tight angle.

The Seasiders’ next opportunity came Josh Bowler’s way. After a tough start to his first stint in Tangerine, the winger showed a flash of his brilliance to cut inside to create a shooting opportunity, but the final product was tamely directed straight at Sam Walker.

Ahead of the break, Josh Neufville came close to edging the Bantams in front, with a header going just wide of the target.

After warning Blackpool with his first effort, there was no let from the winger after the restart. After creating some space for himself in the box, the 24-year-old slotted a shot through the legs of Hayden Coulson and into the bottom corner.

In an attempt to double Bradford’s lead, substitute Alex Pattison tried his luck from distance, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell reacting well to push the ball wide.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1. How did the Seasiders perform?

There was very little for Bailey Peacock-Farrell to do, bar picking the ball out the back of the net and a couple of routine saves.

2. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 6

Danny Imray's activity going forward was more restricted than some of his other recent outings.

3. Danny Imray - 6

Olly Casey was on hand with some big blocks throughout.

4. Olly Casey - 6

The Blackpool defence, including Michael Ihiekwe, looked stable for long periods, but a momentary lapse in concentration cost them once again.

5. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

Hayden Coulson didn't do enough when it came to closing down Josh Neufville in the box, with the winger finding it far to easy to create some space for himself before slotting a shot through the legs of the fullback.

6. Hayden Coulson - 5

