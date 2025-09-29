Blackpool will be without Niall Ennis for an extended period of time.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Ennis is set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury in Blackpool’s defeat to Bradford City at the weekend.

The striker appeared to land awkwardly after challenging for the ball in the air, and was swiftly replaced by Dale Taylor in the 36th minute at Valley Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ennis is one of the Seasiders’ key players, having made the permanent move to the Fylde Coast in the summer after impressing on loan from Stoke City in the second half of last season.

Providing an update on the 27-year-old ahead of Blackpool’s upcoming home meetings with Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon, head coach Steve Bruce said: “It’s not good for Niall, he’s going to miss probably eight to 10 weeks at a minimum.

“It’s a really bad calf injury unfortunately. It’s part and parcel of football unfortunately, we seem to get injuries in games. It is what it is, we’ve got to put up with it, we’ve got a strong enough squad. Just when we got a bit of momentum going, we’ve lost two or three of our best players.

“It’s always why you need a squad of players, that’s why we’ve harped on about it. This time last week, I was leaving three behind, now all of a sudden they’re all involved in tomorrow night’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real frustration because Niall scored three goals in his first few games. He’s had an impact since he first walked through the door, and we were delighted to get his services full time, so it’s sods law.

“He took off for a jump and tore his calf very badly.”

Bowler fit to feature

Josh Bowler | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Alongside Ennis, Josh Bowler also flagged a problem against the Bantams, and was withdrawn after the break.

“It’s better news,” Bruce added.

“He’s going to be available. It’s a kick to his calf rather than anything sinister, so he’ll make the squad.”