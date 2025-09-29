Blackpool were on the end of a 1-0 loss to League One leaders Bradford City at the weekend.

Opinion: Blackpool’s latest defeat followed the same blueprint as the ones that had become before - and that continues to be a major concern.

After stopping the rot with a late winner over Barnsley last week, pressure is now firmly back on Steve Bruce and his staff at Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Josh Neufville scored the only goal of the contest, and it proved to be a simple task for the Bantams to hold onto the three points.

The Seasiders’ last three away games have all finished with the same scoreline. On each occasion the opposition have scored an avoidable goal, caused by a defensive lapse, and there’s no intensity after in search of an equaliser.

When reporting on Blackpool at the moment, you can be pretty comfortable knowing that no late changes will be needed once they fall behind.

Being soft at the back and toothless up front isn’t a good combination, and is the reason why they’ve only won two of their nine games.

Calls for patience are getting harder

It is right that the Seasiders have exercised a bit of patience in the last couple of months, even if the results disagree.

Last season, they jumped far too early in sacking Neil Critchley, or arguably too late. Chaos stemmed from making that decision just two league games into the campaign, and they’re probably still paying for it now in some ways.

Everything that had been working towards was ripped up, and a reset has taken place in the last two transfer windows.

As bad as performances have been, it’s only been right that Blackpool have acted with a bit more caution - especially after backing Bruce to a high level during the summer.

As the same mistakes continue to be made, and a sign of a true identity still isn’t clear, it’s become harder to call for patience, as there’s little to actually defend.

Bradford wasn’t make or break

That being said, the defeat to Bradford didn’t feel like a make or break game.

Perhaps a loss to Barnsley the week before would’ve made it a different picture, but the Bantams are top of the League One table and have a very strong home record.

Even if Blackpool’s squad were playing to their full potential, it would’ve been difficult to come away from Valley Parade with something.

It must also be remembered the Seasiders were much-improved in the first half, and should’ve been ahead, with some poor individual decision making proving costly.

Even after the restart, they started brightly before the goal game - it’s just unacceptable to respond to going behind in such a limp manner.

It’s a concern that some of the players don’t look fully fit, despite having ample time to get up to speed, and just aren’t on the same hymn sheet as their teammates.

The upcoming home games against Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon feel crucial, and a minimum of four points from the two could be needed to prove that there's something to believe - especially if they can’t bank on getting anything away to Stockport County in a few weeks.

Bloomfield Road has been a provider of respite in the last couple of months, and that needs to be the case again.