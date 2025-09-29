Blackpool take on Luton Town at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

Blackpool are in need of yet another positive reaction as they prepare to welcome Luton Town to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders head into the midweek contest on the back of a 1-0 defeat to League One leaders Bradford City on Saturday afternoon.

There were positives from Steve Bruce’s side in the opening 45 minutes at Valley Parade, but after falling behind in the second half, they were unable to ask any questions of the Bantams.

Blackpool have picked up just seven points from their opening nine games, with their two wins and one draw coming at Bloomfield Road.

Home comforts will have to be relied on again when Luton visit the Fylde Coast on Tuesday night.

“I’m pleased it comes again Tuesday so we can try to get back on the board again,” Bruce said.

“When you get off to a poor start like we have, confidence can only come back into the team when they put some sort of run together.

“We need to go back-to-back with results, and go a month without getting beat - it’s amazing what can happen after that, so that’s what we need to aim for.

“It’s been tough so far, but for a good hour against Bradford, I thought we were a better team; after they scored, I don’t think we did enough.”

Bruce left disappointed by second half display

Bruce was left frustrated by the lack of chances his side were able to create after falling behind to Bradford at the weekend.

“Substitutions won us the game last week, but today we didn’t have the same impact off the bench - and that’s not throwing the lads under the bus; I just don’t think we chased the game well enough, we spent too much time in our own half,” Bruce stated.

“We didn’t have the control or the opportunities that we had before (the substitutions). We had three or four wonderful opportunities before they scored and didn’t take one.

“At the minute we have to improve, and we know what it takes in this league. We play a certain way, and at the moment playing that way we haven’t created enough opportunities. It’s something we’ll look at and see what we can do.

“Not many play with two wide players and two strikers, and that was our biggest strength last year. This year, unfortunately, we’re not creating what we did, and that’s the biggest problem of all.

“I thought for an hour, until they scored, we were probably the better side. We had some decent opportunities in the final third, but when we conceded, I didn’t see the response I wanted to see. We didn’t do enough.

“There was nothing in it, both teams had three shots on target. On our behalf, the manner we conceded was a little too easy for me.

“We had three opportunities in the first five minutes just after half time, and we either didn’t make the pass or didn’t finish, and that’s our achilles heel. We’ve had really good opportunities and haven’t taken them. When they come to a place like this, you have to take them, but we didn’t.

“It was either making the wrong pass or not being clinical enough. The best opportunity in the first half was when Josh (Bowler) cut in on his left foot, and all of us thought it’d be a goal, but he put it straight at the keeper.

“It’s frustrating for all of us. We were better defensively, but we’ve not taken anything which is disappointing.”