'Too nice' - New boss shares why Blackpool squad must turn into different people

Ian Evatt has returned to Blackpool has the club’s new head coach this week.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Evatt states he’s made his feeling clear to the Blackpool squad - and has mapped what they need to do to change their fortunes this season.

Ahead of the new head coach’s first game in charge, the Seasiders currently sit bottom of the League One table, with just nine points from their opening 13 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evatt knows what it takes to be successful in Tangerine, having won two promotions during his time at Bloomfield Road as a player, and believes the current can follow the same path with some honest guidance.

“I’ve shared with them my feelings on the season so far,” he said.

“I’ve shared with them some data to back up what I was saying, and they’ve got to take some ownership of that.

“That’s not to knock them down or beat them with a stick, it’s to make them understand that from now we have an opportunity to change things and make sure this gets better pretty quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I’ve seen on the training pitch is they’re really engaged and have really enjoyed it. They understand where I’m coming from.

“If you speak to any player that I’ve worked with in the past, I’ve always managed to build a strong connection with them and have that respect.

“Honesty in football is rare, but when you’ve got it, it can create really good things. The players will get nothing but that from me. I’ll be there to support them and give them everything they need.”

‘Turn into different people’

Ian Evatt is back at Blackpool as head coach.

Evatt admits he wants to see more bite from his players out on the pitch, and is confident that will help them back on the path of being competitive this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re a really nice bunch, but in some ways they’re too nice,” he added.

“I’m happy for them to have that niceness and that human side off the pitch, but on the pitch I want them to turn into different people and want to win at all costs. If we can do that then we’ll see progression really quickly.

“I want us to be competitive and attack with and without the ball. We should want to win and have that desire to do well.

“I want to see that nasty side, and for them to understand that having challenging, honest conversations isn't a negative thing, it’s where growth happens. It’s okay to criticise as long as it’s good for the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The difference between feedback and critique is just the way you interpret it. I’ve got to get them in a space where everything we say to each other is seen as feedback.”