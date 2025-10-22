Ian Evatt has been appointed as Blackpool head coach.

Ian Evatt has a big job on his hands after returning to Blackpool as head coach.

The former Seasiders promotion-winning defender has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until June 2028, and will be hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player.

A big task awaits the 43-year-old, with the club currently sat bottom of the League One table, with just two wins coming in their first 13 outings.

Evatt will be looking to make an instant impact in his first game in charge away to Peterborough United - who are only one place and one point better off than Blackpool heading into Saturday’s fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Here’s some of the early headaches the new boss has to deal with:

The league position

Blackpool are currently bottom of League One | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

This is an obvious but important one, but Blackpool need to start clawing their way out of the hole they’re currently in.

Should this squad be anywhere near a relegation battle? - Absolutely not. Will they eventually find themselves stuck if there’s no improvement on current form? - Yes.

No one is immune from the threat of going down, and the Seasiders aren’t an exception.

Yes, they do have talent in their squad, but you wouldn’t know that for some of them based on the season so far.

There’s a four point gap away from safety at the moment. It’s not disastrous to the point where there’s not time to slowly implement ideas and improve over a period of time, but they equally can’t allow themselves to fall into a deeper hole.

The current situation isn’t the new boss’ fault. It’s not a mess of his making, so shouldn’t be expected to wave a magic wand.

That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t feel that little bit of pressure, as their first job is to make the team competitive again.

Injuries

Niall Ennis | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Admittedly a massive injury cloud is hanging over the club. Both Bruce and Dobbie have been unable to combat the large list of absentees, so hopefully it’s third time lucky.

No matter what you think of individual performances or the managerial tactics, it’s hard not to have sympathy because of the large number of players who have missed various points of the season.

Up to eight could be missing for this weekend’s game away to fellow strugglers Peterborough United.

We don’t know which way the new boss will want to approach things, but his hands are very much tied at the moment.

With Danny Imray missing, Andy Lyons is the only natural right back option, while on the left Hayden Coulson remains a doubt through a fractured arm and James Husband is still a number of weeks away, which leaves just Zac Ashworth.

Michael Ihiekwe has been back in training after an awkward fall against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, but whether he’ll be thrown straight back in is currently unknown, which could leave just Olly Casey and Fraser Horsfall at the heart of the defence.

Meanwhile, Albie Morgan also had to be withdrawn against the Chairboys, which leaves Jordan Brown and Lee Evans in the centre of the park, with George Honeyman still not ready.

Ashley Fletcher is currently the only natural centre forward, with Tom Bloxham as his understudy, due to both Dale Taylor and Niall Ennis being ruled out in the long-term as well.

In fact the only area where there are plenty of available bodies is on the wings - which is a contrast to the issues Bruce faced last season.

It’s a headache just thinking about it, so it’ll be an early challenge to find the right set up for Saturday.

Running out of steam

An obvious problem that needs fixing was evident against Wycombe at the weekend.

The Seasiders do have a problem when it comes to competing for 90 minutes.

Now, on one hand there’s an issue that they’ve conceded first there’s been no visible ways back into games, but it’s equally as concerning as the few times they’ve gone ahead, they’d struggled to hold onto the three points.

Against Wycombe they ultimately sat back more and more as the contest went on, and a part of that was they just couldn’t control things.

It was the same story against Luton Town at the end of last month - where they were 2-0 up and ended up drawing.

On both occasions, the opposition haven’t looked up to much, but have just found that extra reserve of energy to get over the line.

Blackpool don’t have that at the moment. This can stem back to injuries and the lack of options in some departments, but it’s more than that at the moment.

They’ve looked undercooked rather than overworked, so getting the team set for a 90-minute performance to hold onto any winning positions they can find will be key.