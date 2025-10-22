Six players with plenty to prove to the new Blackpool boss following tough start to the season
Ian Evatt will be hoping to improve the fortunes of a number of Blackpool players following his arrival as head coach.
The former Seasiders promotion-winning defender has put pen to paper on a deal at Bloomfield Road until June 2028, and will be hoping to replicate the success he enjoyed as a player.
A big task awaits the 43-year-old, with the club currently sat bottom of the League One table, with just two wins coming in their first 13 outings.
Evatt will be looking to make an instant impact in his first game in charge away to Peterborough United - who are only one place and one point better off than Blackpool heading into Saturday’s fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Here’s some of the players who will have plenty to prove to the new manager:
Andy Lyons
Andy Lyons is currently the Seasiders’ only natural right-sided defensive option - which will no doubt see him given a number of early opportunities under Evatt.
Bruce didn’t seem to fancy the 25-year-old - whether that was just him being cautious following his lengthy injury lay off or if it was purely performance-based.
Lyons certainly hasn’t reached the levels that he’d like to be at, so will want to make the most of the chance to quickly impress the new manager.
Fraser Horsfall
A change of manager could certainly help to kick-start Fraser Horsfall’s Blackpool career.
It hasn’t quite worked out yet for the centre back, with injury seeing him miss a month of action, and his rare outings since then not really producing enough to earn him a regular spot in the team.
Michael Ihiekwe has been back in training after his awkward fall against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but if he’s not 100 percent ready to go back into the starting XI then Horsfall could get an early opportunity.
Zac Ashworth
For Zac Ashworth it’ll be about reintroducing himself to Evatt having worked under him at Bolton.
The ex-West Brom youngster has had to be patient for opportunities this season, and was often overlooked by Bruce.
After coming in at left back for the injured Hayden Coulson at the weekend, the 23-year-old gave a good account of himself.
Josh Bowler
Josh Bowler needs to prove to himself, as well as the manager, that he’s still the player that once sparked excitement inside Bloomfield Road.
There’s been snippets, including his wonderful solo run for his goal against Nottingham Forest U21s, but it’s not been enough.
Stephen Dobbie admitted he wanted to see more from Bowler on and off the ball, and no doubt it’s something Evatt will demand.
Emil Hansson
It’s not really happened for Emil Hansson just yet since his loan move from Birmingham City.
A new coach to work under probably goes in his favour more than most, as any changes Evatt makes could prove to be beneficial to the wide player.
Tom Bloxham
We’ll finish with Tom Bloxham. When he joined the Seasiders back in January, he got everyone excited.
Sadly his bright start was halted by injury, and so far this season he’s looked miles away from the player he promised to be.
Like some of the others on this list, a reset should do the 21-year-old the world of good, but plenty of hard work should await him on an individual level.
