Brandon Khela celebrates promotion with his Bradford team-mates at the end of last season | Getty Images

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Birmingham midfielder Brandon Khela - and he’s got a decent fan club

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool could have a real hot prospect on their hands - if rumours linking them with a move for young Birmingham midfielder Brandon Khela prove correct.

Reports this week claim the 20-year-old is on Steve Bruce’s summer transfer radar as he looks to assemble a squad seriously capable of challenging for League One promotion next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders have already brought in defensive duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe during the close season. But they continue to be credited with interest in others, with Millwall pair Murray Wallace and George Honeyman - plus Drogheda United’s Warren Davis - also supposedly under consideration at Bloomfield Road.

Khela, who came through the youth ranks at Birmingham City and has made eight appearances for the recently-crowned League One champions, is another player apparently of interest, having helped Bradford win promotion from League Two last term while on loan.

The 20-year-old remains highly thought off at St Andrew’s. But with Chris Davies’ side tipped to enjoy successive promotions, his game time at Blues will continue to be limited.

Blackpool and Lincoln are supposedly keen to take advantage of that situation, while Bantams boss Graham Alexander remains a firm admirer of the versatile midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A summer transfer tussle could, therefore, ensue. But if Seasiders fans need convincing if Bruce should stay the course, then perhaps a scroll through some of the glowing references on Khela’s CV will help.

Chris Davies: Brandon Khela ‘has a bright future’

Birmingham boss Chris Davies | Getty Images

Chris Davies has been in charge of Birmingham for a year, after moving to St Andrew’s from Spurs in June 2024.

He utilised Khela in pre-season as he got to know the squad he inherited from Tony Mowbray and was impressed by what he witnessed from the youngster.

When asked about the impression Khela has made on him in pre-season by Sky Sports, Davies said: "He had a loan up in Scotland last season and he has impressed me in pre-season, because he is a good size, he is physical, and he is technical enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a midfielder, but I've played him at right-back (on occasions during pre-season) That is not his actual position, but he is tactically good, so he understands what he needs to do.

"He is a really good prospect. Maybe at some point he will take a loan to develop even further, but I have been very impressed with him - and I think he has got a bright future."

Graham Alexander sings Brandon Khela’s praises

Grahaem Alexander guided Bradford to promotion to League One last season | Getty Images

That latest loan move came in the form of a temporary switch to Bradford over the second half of last season.

At Valley Parade, the former England Under-17 international made a good impression as he featured 15 times and registered two assists as Alexander & Co finished third to secure automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking midway through the agreement, Alexander told thetelegraphandargus.co.uk: “Brandon’s a really good player who will do good things in his career and we’re delighted to have him.

“He has managed his frustration (when not in the first-team team) really well and how he behaves and acts. I’ve got no doubts about where he’s going to go in his career, so we’re delighted to have him right now.”

After an impressive 90 minutes against fellow promotion-chasers Notts County in April, Alexander added: “He didn’t show any nerves at all.

“Tactically, he was good and he used the ball very well, his set-piece delivery was spot on. His character is top notch. He wants to improve and is always asking questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go through his clips with him and he asked me at half-time, ‘is this what you mean’ and this, that and the other. He’s constantly learning and then putting those lessons into practice.

“That’s what good players do. They are humble and know they’ve got room for improvement and seek where those answers are.

“Without doubt he will do well. He’s technically very good and is a brilliant professional, he looks after himself.

“I’ve said all along that he’s a really good player and he’s definitely going to have a very good career.”

For your next Blackpool read: Former Blackpool duo land Reading and Wrexham moves