Michael Ihiekwe shares the conversation between himself and Ashley Fletcher ahead of his move to Blackpool.

Blackpool’s newest addition Michael Ihiekwe admits Ashley Fletcher’s love of the club was another factor that convinced him to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

The defender penned a three-year contract with the Seasiders last week following the conclusion of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday - whom he had been with since 2022.

During his time at Hillsborough, the 32-year-old shared the dressing room with Blackpool forward Fletcher for a season.

Prior to making the switch to the Fylde Coast last summer, the ex-Watford man had struggled at a number of clubs, including his loan spell with the Owls.

Under Steve Bruce, Fletcher was able to get his career back on track, becoming a regular starter under the experienced coach, and contributing 11 goals and eight assists throughout the campaign.

Ashley Fletcher

Ihiekwe states he spoke to the striker before completing his move to the Seasiders, and was left impressed by his verdict on the club.

“I was with Ashley Fletcher at Wednesday, he was on loan there,” he said.

“I spoke to him, and he said it was a good group of lads and a close group. It’s always good to know someone who is already in the building to pick their brain a little bit.

“He loves it at the club, and had a really good season here, so hopefully he can replicate that. It’s credit to him, and the staff, to bring that out of him, he just needed to play football. It was a credit to Steve Bruce to give him that confidence.”

‘Bouncing back from adversity’

Michael Ihiekwe (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While Fletcher has revived his own career in the last 12 months, Ihiekwe has built his way up the football pyramid over a number of years.

After being released by both Liverpool and Wolves as a youngster, the centre back has gone on to find his level, where he has enjoyed success.

During his time with Rotherham United, he won promotion from League One on three occasions, before repeating the feat during his first season with Wednesday.

“It’s always been a thing in my career, having to bounce back from adversity,” he admitted.

“It’s probably not something you truly appreciate until you retire and you look back on. For now, I want to keep improving and hopefully get another promotion - that’s my aim here at Blackpool.

“I’ll go in and just be myself, and hopefully that’ll just come out. I’ve got a lot of experience to bring to help the team and help the players around me to be better.”

