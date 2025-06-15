Transfer gossip: Blackpool join League One rivals on trail of Birmingham City talent

Brandon Khela. | Getty Images

Blackpool have already confirmed two signings this summer, with the arrivals of Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall. But another could potentially be on the cards, as per reports.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been credited with interest in Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela.

That’s according to Football League World, who has claimed the Seasiders are reportedly interested in a move for the 20-year-old this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Steve Bruce’s men are believed to be rivaling fellow League One side Lincoln City for the St Andrews academy product in the forthcoming transfer window.

Following the Blues’ promotion back to the Championship, it has been suggested Khela has been given the green light to depart Chris Davies’ men on a permanent deal.

That’s after the England youth international spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Bradford City, featuring 15 times in League Two.

Adding two assists to his tally, the midfielder played a key role in the Bantams’ return to League One following his January move to Valley Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, it appears upon his return to Birmingham at the end of the campaign, he is set to leave despite still holding two years on his current terms.

After coming through the ranks at St Andrews, Khela has registered eight outings for the Midlands outfit after making his first-team debut in August 2023, aged 18.

The versatile operator, who can play in the advanced midfield positions, centrally, or in the holding role, has scored one Carabao Cup goal for Birmingham and made two League One outings last term.

Brandon Khela won promotion from League Two with Bradford last term. | Getty Images

Blackpool have already lost Sonny Carey in the close season after he opted again renewing his terms at Bloomfield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Seasiders offered him a ‘handsome’ deal, according to Bruce, the 24-year-old went on to join newly-promoted Championship side Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder spent four years on the Fylde Coast and recently registered his best goal-scoring campaign since his 2021 arrival. Carey netted eight times for Blackpool last term - seven of which came in the final eight games of the season.

Blackpool linked with Millwall’s George Honeyman

With the Seasiders reportedly looking for a new midfielder, Khela becomes the latest to be linked with a move this summer.

Millwall’s George Honeyman is another name who has recently been tipped with a move to Bloomfield Road during the upcoming transfer window. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent, with his current Lions deal set to come to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Neil’s men have offered the attacking midfielder a new deal, but it remains unclear whether the ex-Hull City man will remain in south London.

Honeyman has spent three years at The Den where he’s scored three goals and registered 11 assists in 117 appearances.

But it was a three-year stay with the Tigers which saw the Sunderland youth product produce his best figures - scoring 10 goals and amassing 23 assists in 127 appearances. He also lifted the League One title in 2021.

Blackpool have already confirmed the arrivals of central defenders Frasfer Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Your next Blackpool read: The four Blackpool players in need of a big summer in first pre-season under Steve Bruce