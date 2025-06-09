George Honeyman. | Getty Images

Blackpool have reportedly entered the chase to sign Millwall midfielder George Honeyman.

The Seasiders have been tipped with a move for the out-of-contract 30-year-old as Steve Bruce continues his summer business.

Football League World have reported the experienced operator - and League One title winner - is now being tipped with a switch to the Fylde Coast in the window.

Honeyman is set to become a free agent as things stands but has been offered fresh terms to remain at The Den.

However, the article suggests a number of clubs - including Blackpool - are battling it out for the former Hull City ace’s signature.

The attacking midfielder played a crucial role in the Lions’ eighth-placed Championship finish last term, scoring two goals and amassing five assists in 40 league outings.

After making the move to south London from the MKM Stadium in June 2022, Honeyman has appeared 117 times in all competitions.

The Sunderland youth product’s previous League One campaign came during the 2020-21 season, where he was instrumental in Hull’s title success. He netted four goals and registered a staggering 14 assists in 45 outings for Grant McCann’s side, who stormed to the third-tier glory.

There remains no news on Honeyman’s future at The Den, who was one of five players offered a new deal by Alex Neil’s side.

The report claims Bruce is keen to add the midfielder to his ranks this summer as business continues to ramp up at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool’s summer transfer window so far

Fraser Horsfall | Blackpool FC

The Seasiders have already confirmed two new additions since the window’s opening at the start of the month.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling when he penned a four-year deal on the Fylde Coast after departing play-off semi-finalists Stockport County. The centre-back featured 36 times for Dave Challinor’s men last term but joins Blackpool following the expiry of his contract at Edgley Park.

Then - 24 hours later - Michael Ihiekwe became the club’s second-summer signing, joining on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The four-time League One promotion winner was released by the Owls at the end of the campaign, bringing an end to his three-year stay.

The central defender will add plenty of Championship experience to the Seasiders’ ranks too, having amassed 48 league appearances over the last two seasons. The 30-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road following his Hillsborough release.

Bruce has lost one key figure this summer, however, with Sonny Carey making the step up to the second tier to join newly-promoted Charlton Athletic.

Blackpool had offered the midfielder fresh terms to remain on the Fylde Coast, but has since signed a three-year deal in south London.

The 24-year-old impressed in League One last season, netting eight goals in 33 appearances - with seven coming in his final eight outings for the club.

Carey spent four years with the Seasiders, where he scored 21 goals in 133 outings in all comepetitions.

