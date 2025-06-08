A number of first-team players have departed Blackpool this summer at the end of their contract - but the club could look to move a few more on.

Blackpool could look to move on a number of players this summer despite already having a big clear out.

Since arriving on the Fylde Coast back in September, Steve Bruce has certainly put his own stamp on proceedings.

The experienced head coach trimmed down his squad back in January, while further players have since left with their contracts due to expire at the end of this month.

Despite wanting to keep Sonny Carey beyond the end of his current deal, the midfielder has opted to join Charlton Athletic, while Matthew Pennington is still assessing his options.

The Seasiders will certainly have to resist offers for some of their standout figures this summer, while they might be actively looking to find new homes for others.

Here’s a look at some of the players Blackpool could look to sell:

Zac Ashworth

Ex-West Brom defender Zac Ashworth arrived at Bloomfield Road at the wrong time.

The 22-year-old was signed to play Neil Critchley’s wing-back system, but the sacking of the former Liverpool coach just two games into last season saw his natural position taken out of the equation.

While he didn’t do too much wrong when he featured as a centre back under Bruce, it was clear it wasn’t the defender’s natural position, and he was loaned out to Ross County back in January.

Like a few players who arrived last summer, the Seasiders may just admit they got it wrong and look to part ways.

Ryan Finnigan

Chances on the whole have been limited for Ryan Finnigan, but when he has featured, he has always done a solid job.

Ryan Finnigan is a strange one, as when he did feature last season he always seemed to do a pretty good job in midfield.

For one reason or the other, the ex-Southampton man didn’t feature much in the second half of the season, despite both Lee Evans and Albie Morgan having an excessive amount of workload.

It’d be nice to see the 21-year-old given a proper chance, but on his opportunities at Bloomfield Road so far, it seems unlikely.

Perhaps he is someone that could be loaned out, as more exposure to EFL football would certainly be beneficial to him.

Dan Sassi

Dan Sassi arrived on the Fylde Coast from Burnley 18 months ago with no senior experience under his belt, and he’s not got too much more now.

The defender has featured in one EFL Trophy game during his time with the Seasiders, and has had loan spells with both Rochdale and Fylde limited by injury.

While he is still only 21, the recent defensive signings of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe only pushes him further down the pecking order.

Kylian Kouassi

Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Kylian Kouassi is another player who has been troubled by injury in the last couple of years, with a recent loan spell with Salford City cut short due a hamstring problem.

It’s set to be a big pre-season for the striker - who will want to impress Bruce.

There’s no doubt that the 21-year-old’s big physical presence is a real threat, and he could be a good alternative option for the Blackpool boss to call upon.

An issue for Kouassi is, he’s not proven to be a natural goal scorer yet, even while on loan in League Two last year.

Perhaps he is someone that would also benefit from a further loan spell away from Bloomfield Road.

