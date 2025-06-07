A number of players have been linked with a move to Blackpool in the last few weeks.

Blackpool got their summer transfer business underway earlier this week.

Since the start of the initial 10-day registration period on Sunday, Steve Bruce has seen two new players added to his squad.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling, with the 28-year-old penning a four-year deal with the Seasiders following the expiry of his contract with Stockport County.

The centre back was part of the Hatters side that won promotion to League One, and featured 31 times in the third tier last season.

Meanwhile, he was quickly followed through the door by Michael Ihiekwe - who has signed a three-year deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Throughout his career, the 32-year-old has won promotion to the Championship on four separate occasions.

Since the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign, other players have also been linked with a move to the Fylde Coast.

Here’s a closer look at who they are:

Ethan Williams

Ethan Williams (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Earlier this week, Football Insider linked the Seasiders with Manchester United’s Ethan Williams, along with Stockport County and Hibernian.

The 19-year-old has worked his way through the ranks at Old Trafford in the last few years, having been signed from Rochdale in 2019.

While representing the Red Devils in the UEFA Youth League in the last couple of seasons, the young attacker has been able to score five goals and provide two assists in eight outings.

After initially getting a taste of facing senior opposition with United’s U21s in the EFL Trophy in the first half of the last campaign, Williams was loaned out to Cheltenham back in January.

While in League Two, the teenager featured 17 times for the Robins, finding the back of the net twice during that time.

Grant Hanley

Grant Hanley (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images) | Getty Images

With two experienced defensive additions already arriving at Bloomfield Road, it could make a move for Grant Hanely slightly less likely.

Last month, Football League World reported that the Seasiders were preparing to make a move for the Scotland international.

The 33-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June after it was announced he would depart League One champions Birmingham City at the conclusion of his contract.

Hanley’s first taste of senior football came with Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League, after being added to the Lancashire club’s academy as a teenager.

Between 2010 and 2016, he featured 200 times in total for the Blue and Whites, before joining Newcastle United following their relegation to the Championship.

The 33-year-old’s stint at St James’ Park only lasted a singular season, with a move to Norwich City coming in 2017.

During his time at Carrow Road, Hanley won the Championship on two occasions, and captained the club.

Hanley made the move to St Andrew’s on a short-term deal back in January, and made 14 appearances for Chris Davies’ side as they clinched the League One title.

Out of those appearances, only three came in Birmingham’s starting XI - at a time where promotion had already been secured.

Sam Dalby

Sam Dalby (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sam Dalby’s name has repeatedly cropped up after Steve Bruce was spotted watching the forward in action for Dundee United last month.

Alongside Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers have also been linked with the 25-year-old, with the latter reportedly showing him around the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Dalby started his professional career with Leyton Orient, before making a move to Leeds in 2018.

During his 18 months at Elland Road, the forward failed to make a competitive appearance for the Whites, while he only featured once for his next club Watford.

A move to Southend United in 2021 saw Dalby pick up some regular game time, as he scored nine goals in 44 outings for the Shrimpers.

After a year at Roots Hall, he joined Wrexham, whom he has enjoyed two promotions with.

The striker found the back of the net 13 times and provided 12 assists in 88 appearances for the Welsh outfit before being loaned out to Dundee United last August.

His time north of the border has proved to be fruitful, with 15 goals under his belt in Tangerine.

