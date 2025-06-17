Glowing review over Warren Davis, who has been linked with Blackpool. | Getty Images

Blackpool are reportedly tracking Republic of Ireland sensation Warren Davis.

Blackpool have been handed a glowing review over reported target Warren Davis.

League of Ireland expert Darryl Geraghty has revealed the 20-year-old sensation is ‘turning heads’ in the Irish top flight as his stock rises in the game.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has claimed Steve Bruce’s men are on the trail for Davis, who is also on the radar of Preston North End and League One rivals Reading.

The forward has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at United Park, having scored seven goals and registered two assists in 20 league games so far this term.

This has seen the Drogs place a £100,000 price take on the young takent, who came through the ranks with Drogheda.

His impressive start to the 2025 season saw him recently called up to the Republic of Ireland under-21 set-up for the first time and featured in recent friendlies against Qatar and Croatia.

And with interest growing in Davis, it has come as no surprise to League of Ireland expert Geraghty, who has been tracking the 20-year-old’s form.

He gave a glowing review over the Irish sensation, who is being tipped with a move to Blackpool this summer.

Exciting claim over reported Blackpool target Warren Davis

Speaking to Betway, Geraghty said: “A lad really turning heads at the moment is Warren Davis from Drogheda United.

"He’s just after getting his first call-up to the Ireland Under-21s, which is a big moment for him - and well deserved.

"There’s talk of interest from across the water - Reading, Blackpool and Preston have been keeping tabs on him. He’s only 20, but he’s made a serious impact in the Premier Division this season.

"You can’t ignore six goals and a couple of assists already, and it isn't just the numbers - it’s the way he’s playing as well.

"He’s got that real spark about him. He's got great energy, he's lightning quick, and not afraid to run at defenders. Fearless in the final third."

"You’d expect him to line out on the left, but Kevin Doherty’s been a bit clever with him – using him more centrally, either playing just off the striker or even as a sort of false nine, and it’s really worked.

"That flexibility’s been key to Drogheda’s good run. They’ve even spent a bit of time at the top of the table, which not many would’ve predicted.

"And his goal against Shelbourne - last year’s champions - was something else. You could be talking about goal of the season there.

"He’s already found the net at underage level for Ireland too, so it’s no surprise he’s on a few radars now. Definitely one to watch.”

Blackpool’s transfer window so far

Michael Ihiekwe has joined Blackpool | Blackpool FC

Blackpool have already announced the signings of centre-back duo Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe.

The defensive pair arrived during the first transfer window, which was open between June 1 and June 10, and penned four and three-year deals respectively.

Meanwhile, the Seasiders have also been linked with Birmingham’s Brendan Khela and Millwall duo George Honeyman and Murray Wallace in recent days as Steve Bruce continues his transfer search.

Sonny Carey is the only departure, making the move to Championship outfit Charlton Athletic despite being offered new terms at Bloomfield Road.

