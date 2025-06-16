Huddersfield are reportedly in talks with Murray Wallace. | Getty Images

The transfer window is back open and Blackpool will be looking to add to their two new faces.

Huddersfield Town are believed to be in talks to sign reported Blackpool target Murray Wallace.

That’s according to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon, who has claimed the two League One rivals are still battling to sign the defender.

Bradford City were the early front runners for Wallace’s signature, with Blackpool also credited with early interest.

Although the Bantams have now pulled out of the pursuit, fellow League One side Huddersfield are said to be in talks to sign the 32-year-old.

The Scot spent four years at the John Smith’s Stadium between 2012 and 2016, after signing from Falkirk for a fee in the region of £300,000.

He amassed 60 appearances during that stint in south Yorkshire and had loan stints with Falkirk and Scunthorpe United.

Now, nine years later, Lee Grant’s men are leading the race to re-sign Wallace with Blackpool still in the hunt.

The experienced defender left Millwall at the end of the season and was one of four players to exit the Lions following their eight-placed Championship finish.

Wallace departed alongside club captain Shaun Hutchinson, Duncan Watmore and Aaron Connolly, whose contracts weren't renewed at The Den.

After making the move in 2018, the left-sided full-back amassed 226 outings and he scored 13 goals and provided six assists.

He found his game time limited last season, featuring just 11 times in the second tier, as Alex Neil’s men missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

Wallace isn’t the only Millwall man linked with a move to Bloomfield Road this summer. Lions team-mate George Honeyman is reportedly on Blackpool’s radar and is set to become a free agent.

The attacking midfielder has been offered fresh terms to remain in south London, but it remains unclear where his future lies.

Blackpool’s transfer window so far

Michael Ihiekwe has joined Blackpool | Blackpool FC

The Seasiders have already confirmed two new additions since the window’s opening at the start of the month.

Fraser Horsfall got the ball rolling when he penned a four-year deal on the Fylde Coast after departing play-off semi-finalists Stockport County. The centre-back featured 36 times for Dave Challinor’s men last term but joins Blackpool following the expiry of his contract at Edgley Park.

Then - 24 hours later - Michael Ihiekwe became the club’s second-summer signing, joining on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The four-time League One promotion winner was released by the Owls at the end of the campaign, bringing an end to his three-year stay.

The central defender will add plenty of Championship experience to the Seasiders’ ranks too, having amassed 48 league appearances over the last two seasons. The 30-year-old put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road following his Hillsborough release.