Transfer gossip - Blackpool and Bradford City linked with a move for ex-Millwall man

Ex-Millwall defender Murray Wallace is reportedly attracting interest from both Blackpool and Bradford City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been linked with a move for former Millwall defender Murray Wallace.

The Seasiders’ transfer business so far this summer has been focussed on boosting the backline, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe being added to Steve Bruce’s squad last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players arrive at Bloomfield Road as free agents, following the conclusion of their respective contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday.

Wallace would also be available without a fee after being released by the Lions last month - after spending the last seven years at the Den.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, Blackpool are in the race for the 32-year-old, but are currently behind recently-promotion Bradford City - who are said to be showing more determination in the battle to sign the Scotsman.

Wallace’s career so far

Murray Wallace (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Wallace’s senior career started north of the border with Falkirk - whom he made 42 appearances for before joining Huddersfield Town in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at the John Smith’s Stadium, the defender featured 60 times for the Terriers in total, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Following an initial short-term loan spell with Scunthorpe United in 2015, Wallace made the permanent move to Glanford Park a few months later.

During his time with the North Lincolnshire club, the 32-year-old made 145 appearances, before making the move to Millwall in 2018.

In 226 outings for the South East London outfit, he scored 13 goals and provided six assists, but found his game time limited last season, featuring just 11 times in the Championship.

Your next story from the Gazette: When the summer transfer window is set to reopen - as Blackpool look to build.