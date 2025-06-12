Claus Bech Jorgensen discusses his career following his Blackpool exit and subsequent retirement in 2009.

Former Blackpool midfielder Claus Bech Jorgensen admits he struggled to stay away from football following his retirement from playing.

The 49-year-old initially took a path away from sport after hanging up his boots in 2009, but has since gone down the coaching path.

After holding a varied number of roles, the 10-time Faroe Islands international took over as head of coaching at Danish women’s club Fortuna Hjørring last year, where he oversees the professional development of younger players.

Jorgensen enjoyed a 15-year playing career, and spent a number of years in England, after previously playing for Holstebro Boldklub, Aarhus Gymnastikforening and AC Horsens in Denmark.

The 49-year-old’s first club in the EFL was AFC Bournemouth - whom he made 111 appearances for in a three-year spell.

He then went on to represent Bradford City for two seasons, before joining Coventry City.

In 2006, the midfielder made the move to Blackpool - where he enjoyed a successful stay, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 110 appearances for the club.

Jorgensen’s only team honour during his playing career came with the Seasiders in 2007, as he played his part in the Fylde Coast outfit’s League One play-off success.

Soon after his Bloomfield Road departure in 2009, he called time on his professional career and found a new venture.

“When I finished playing, I started a floor renovation company, but then I quickly got into coaching as well,” he said after last month’s legends game.

“Football finished quite quickly. I tried to stay in the game after leaving Blackpool, and I went on trials to different places. After a year of things not working out, I decided to move on to something else.

“I always wanted to have a go at being self-employed and being in charge of my own business, so that was great, but then I had an opportunity to coach.

“I quickly found out that I wanted to be involved in football, but I did as much as I could with the flooring.

“Since 2013, I’ve been coaching academy football, and a little bit of senior football. Now, I’m head of coaching at a women’s club in Denmark. Being involved with the best players Denmark’s got to offer on the women’s side is great.”

Jorgensen’s verdict on Blackpool success

Claus Bech Jorgensen (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

May’s charity game at Bloomfield Road gave Jorgensen the chance to reunite with a number of his teammates from 2007.

The 49-year-old believes the Seasiders’ recruitment of a certain type of player allowed them to push their way out of League One.

“Simon Grayson signed a few players that had played in the Championship but were out of favour,” he stated.

“They were a little bit older, like myself, I think I signed up here when I was 30. We felt like we had something to prove. It wasn’t a fancy place to go, it was about rolling our sleeves up.

“Having the right characters was a big thing, and they were also good footballers that had proved themselves at a higher level.

“Simon’s first job was to steady the ship. He was a young manager, and had Tony Parkes and Steve Thompson with him. He also had an experienced dressing room, which settled things a little big.

“To go from getting so many players in to getting promoted wasn’t expected, it was a good group.

“It would help any to have players you can rely on. Only 11 could play, and he’d have to deal with disappointed players, but they were all good characters, which helped him.”

