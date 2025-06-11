Huddersfield Town have added a new defensive duo to their ranks - with one having previously been linked with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool aren’t the only League One club to make some key additions during the early stages of the off-season.

Last week, the Seasiders got their business underway with the additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe to boost Steve Bruce’s defensive options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summer transfer window’s initial 10-day registration period came to an end on Tuesday, with things set to resume as normal from June 16 until 7pm on September 1.

Here’s a look at some of the latest stories in League One:

Huddersfield add new defensive pair

Sean Roughan made 46 appearances for Lincoln City in League One last season.

Following the transfer deadline earlier this week, Huddersfield Town announced the signings of their own new centre back duo.

The Terriers confirmed both Sean Roughan and Joe Low would make the move to John Smith’s Stadium when their respective contracts with Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers come to an end.

In the past, the latter of the two was linked with a move to Blackpool, with the Seasiders reportedly making a substantial offer the 23-year-old back in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nothing ultimately came from that bid, and the two parties haven’t been connected since.

Forward attracting interest

Brandon Hanlan

On the back of Low’s exit, Wycombe could part ways with another player.

Brandon Hanlan, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Stevenage, is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Football League World report that Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Northampton Town have all tabled bids for the former Charlton Athletic and Bristol Rovers make - who has been at Adams Park since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton make first signing

Kal Naismith

Elsewhere, Luton Town will be looking to make some key additions this summer after suffering their second successive relegation last season.

The Hatters started their business with the signing of Kal Naismith on Tuesday, with the 33-year-old returning to Kenilworth Road for a third time.

After starting his career with Rangers, the defender has spent time with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth throughout his career.

He makes the move to Luton on a free transfer following his departure from Bristol City, where he featured 52 times across a three-year stay at Ashton Gate.

Your next story from the Gazette: When the summer transfer window is set to reopen - as Blackpool look to build.