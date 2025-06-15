'You're not Wes' - What made ex-Blackpool and Norwich midfielder so special

Adrian Forbes discusses what made Wes Hoolahan stand out during his time at Blackpool - and how he was treated differently to others.

Former Blackpool midfielder Adrian Forbes states it was clear to see that Wes Hoolahan would go on to have an impressive career following his stint at Bloomfield Road.

The 46-year-old, who is now head coach and sporting director of American side Texoma FC, was part of the Seasiders’ team that won promotion from League One in 2007 - featuring in the starting XI that claimed a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town in the play-off final at Wembley.

Following his move from Swansea City in 2006, the wide midfielder featured 46 times in Tangerine, scoring once, before his departure in 2008.

Adrian Forbes (Photo Gary Prior/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A number of players who Forbes shared the dressing room with at Blackpool went on to play in the Premier League for the club after winning Championship promotion under Ian Holloway in 2010.

While Hoolahan had already left the Fylde Coast by that point, he also enjoyed a career in the top flight during his 10-year stay with Norwich City.

After starting his senior career with Shelbourne in his native Ireland, the 43-year-old made the move to Livingston in 2005.

The second season of his time at Almondvale Stadium was spent on loan with the Seasiders, before departing the Scottish club permanently for the Fylde Coast in 2007.

Throughout his two seasons in Tangerine, Hoolahan scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 99 appearances for Simon Grayson’s side.

After playing alongside him at Blackpool, Forbes later saw the former Republic of Ireland international up close again while working as a coach at Norwich - and admits there was always something different about him.

“There’s a story where he beat three or four players, missed, and no one said anything about him not tracking back, but then two minutes later, I did the same thing, and Tony Parkes started shouting at me to get back,” the Texoma coach said.

“I said: ‘Hold on a minute, Wes has just done the exact same thing and you’ve not said a word to him.’

“Tony Parkes turned around and said: ‘Yeah, but you’re not Wes.’

“That summed up Wes at that club. He was an enigma, he was a magician, and he was his own man. You knew he would make things happen.

“It didn’t shock me that the kid who turned up at Blackpool went on to have such an amazing career.

“To see it really flourish at Norwich was a real joy. He was an exceptional player and a great guy.”

Sharing Blackpool stories

Rob Edwards | David Rogers/Getty Images

A former Blackpool figure Forbes has worked with in a coaching capacity in recent years is Rob Edwards, with the two being together at Luton Town for a period of time.

While their time at Bloomfield Road didn’t overlap, the two still shared memories of their respective careers in Tangerine.

“I left and he came in - we laughed about it quite a bit because he stole my roommate and ended up with Ian Evatt,” he added.

“We had a good connection. It was great to speak to him about Blackpool, and comparing stories. He’s got a different style of coaching, but I learnt so much from the great man in a real short period of time.

“I didn’t get to work with him at Luton for too long because when he came in it was about six or so months before I moved to the US.”

