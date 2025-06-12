A fourth pre-season game has been confirmed for Blackpool.

Blackpool have added a meeting with Salford City to their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The Seasiders will travel to the Peninsula Stadium on Tuesday July 22 (K.O. 7.30pm), in what will be their fourth friendly of the month.

Head coach Steve Bruce will come up against his son Alex when the two teams go head-to-head, with the retired defender being part of Karl Robinson’s backroom staff.

Alongside their obvious family connection, the two are no strangers to each other when it comes to football, having worked with each other on several occasions.

After playing under his dad at Birmingham City and Hull City, Alex’s first coaching job came during the Manchester United legend’s time at West Brom.

The pre-season schedule

A Blackpool XI will kick off the Seasiders’ pre-season schedule with a fixture against North West Counties League Division One North Squires Gate set up for Saturday July 5 (K.O. 3pm).

This will most likely be similar to last year’s meeting with AFC Blackpool, and will feature players from the Seasiders’ younger age groups.

The following week on July 12, the full senior squad will get their first taste of action as they take on AFC Fylde at Mill Farm (K.O. 3pm).

When the pair met last season, it was the home side who came out on top with a 3-1 victory.

The third friendly has been confirmed as a meeting with West Brom, which will be the club’s first Bloomfield Road outing of the summer and will take place on July 19 (K.O. 3pm) - a few days before the trip to Salford.

