Blackpool have been linked with a move for ex-Millwall defender Murray Wallace alongside Bradford City.

Opinion: It would be a surprise to see Blackpool move for another experienced defender this summer amid links with former Huddersfield Town and Millwall figure Murray Wallace.

On paper, the Seasiders have already done some excellent work already to boost their backline ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Fraser Horsfall joins from Stockport County having enjoyed an impressive year in League One with the Hatters, while Michael Ihiekwe is no stranger to winning promotion from the third tier, and was a key man for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in the second half of last season.

At 28 and 32 respectively, the pair bring plenty of experience, and will no doubt be competing for the regular spot alongside Olly Casey.

It’s hard to see Blackpool needing someone like Wallace. Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, has linked Steve Bruce’s side with the ex-Millwall man, while Bradford City lead the way.

The Seasiders’ central defensive duo was on the youthful side more often than not last season, with loanees Odel Offiah and Elkan Baggott lining up next to Casey at different points during the campaign, so it’s hard to see the club go completely in the extreme opposite direction.

What Blackpool need to complete area

Olly Casey was a standout figure throughout last season, with a number of commanding performances at the heart of the Seasiders defence.

It was clear that more experience was needed in that area, and that’s why the recruitment of the two new additions should be praised, as they could be exactly what was needed at certain times in the last 12 months.

With that in mind, they’ve now done that, and it doesn’t feel like they need to go overboard by adding someone of Wallace’s profile, and the same goes for the previously-linked Grant Hanley.

Instead, the club should be looking for youth again, whether that’s a move for Baggott following his loan spell last season or another player around a similar age.

Blackpool need someone who they can develop, either for themselves or for another club. Another automatic starter isn’t required, but someone who can push the others and grow over the season is.

The exception

Matthew Pennington is approaching the conclusion of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

To contradict the past section, keeping Matthew Pennington would be the most straightforward way to complete that department.

The defender has always done a solid enough job in Tangerine in his two years at Bloomfield Road, minus a blip at the beginning of last season.

It would be good if he did remain with the club, as he’s a great character to have in the changing room and would certainly push the others.

At the age of 30, he should be the only exception when it comes to signing up someone with the same level of experience as the other new arrivals.

No decision has been confirmed on Pennington’s future, as he continues to weigh up his options due to a desire to get regular minutes.

Why are we even talking about this?

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

In addition to all of the above, it’s also strange to see a link with another centre back because this surely isn’t Blackpool’s priority at the moment.

While they will need to add another body there, they are desperately short in other positions.

You’d guess the main focus will be on adding a goalkeeper or two at the moment, followed by new attacking options, adding more depth in midfield, and a potential new right back to compete with Andy Lyons.

Wallace will be a good signing for someone in League One, but it just doesn’t feel like it should be the Seasiders.

