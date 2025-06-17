Ethan Galbraith. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Blackpool’s League One rivals

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is back underway and Blackpool will be looking to strengthen the squad.

The Seasiders have already added two nice faces this summer, with Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe arriving from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warren Davis, Brandon Khela and Murray Wallace have all been linked in the past week as Steve Bruce looks to resume his business.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the rounds across League One involving Blackpool’s rivals.

Here are the latest headlines from around the third tier.

Addicks eye Galbraith

Leyton Orient have rejected a bid from Charlton Athletic for Ethan Galbraith.

According to the Evening Standard, Richie Wellens’ men have turned down a £1.5m move from the Addicks for the promising 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder is in demand this summer after an outstanding campaign in League One saw him net six goals and register six assists in 39 appearances for the O’s, who missed out on promotion against the south London side in the play-off final.

He featured in both of Leyton Orient’s triumphs over Blackpool last season, which helped them secure a sixth-placed finish.

Galbraith is also believed to be on the radar of Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City, with Orient bracing for further bids for the Northern Ireland international.

The midfielder has spent two seasons at Brisbane Road, where he has amassed 21 goals contributions in 96 outings - but is heading into the final 12 months of his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classy operator came through the ranks at Manchester United before spending time with Doncaster Rovers and Salford City before making the move to Leyton Orient in 2023.

Rangers pick Poku

Rangers have reportedly won the race to sign Kwame Poku, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The in-demand winger was wanted by at least 25 clubs this summer, according to Peterborough United director Barry Fry, but it appears a move north of the border is on the cards.

Gers, who recently appointed Russell Martin, are set to sign the 23-year-old, who was linked with a £30,000-a-week deal with Birmingham City last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poku scored and assisted in Posh’s 5-1 triumph over Blackpool last season, which contributed to his impressive tally of 12 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances.

Rangers look to have won the race for Kwame Poku. | Getty Images

Wycombe man wanted

Wycombe are set to make Richard Kone the highest-paid player in their history by offering a new long-term contract to remain at Adams Park.

EFL Analysis have revealed the Chairboys are looking to fend off Championship interest in the wanted attacker this summer by offering a lucrative deal to stay with Mike Dodd's men.

Interest in the 21-year-old has intensified with Birmingham City and Middlesbrough two of 10 teams reportedly eyeing the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kone shone for Wycombe last term, who finished fifth in League One, netting on 18 occasions which included a goal in January’s 1-1 draw.

The frontman is heading into the final 12 months of his deal at the Chairboys after arriving from non-league side Athletic Newham in January 2024.

Your next Blackpool read: All 47 League One done deals so far this summer - including Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers arrivals