All 47 League One done deals so far this summer - including Blackpool, Plymouth Argyle and Bolton Wanderers arrivals

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Blackpool have made two signings so far this summer.

This summer has looked rather different compared to close seasons of the past, with the transfer window split into two parts.

That’s due to the formation of the Club World Cup, which saw the market open earlier for 10 days between June 1 and June 10.

During that period, Blackpool confirmed the arrival of two new faces, with Fraser Horsfall the first to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Just a day after the centre-back penned a four-year deal following his Stockport County departure, Michael Ihiekwe would quickly become the second signing of the summer.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year agreement with the Seasiders following his Sheffield Wednesday release.

With the window now back upon until September 1, Blackpool will be looking to bring in more faces as Bruce shapes his squad ready for next term.

His men, though, aren’t the only side in League One who have announced new signings to date.

Here are all 47 done deals across the third tier so far this summer.

Dundee United - Doncaster (free).

1. Glenn Middleton

Dundee United - Doncaster (free). | Getty Images

St Mirren - Bolton (free).

2. Richard Taylor

St Mirren - Bolton (free). | Getty Images

AFC Wimbledon - Wycombe (free).

3. James Tilley

AFC Wimbledon - Wycombe (free). | Getty Images

Millwall - Luton (free).

4. George Saville

Millwall - Luton (free). | Getty Images

Stockport - Mansfield (free).

5. Kyle Knoyle

Stockport - Mansfield (free). | Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday - Blackpool (free).

6. Michael Ihiekwe

Sheffield Wednesday - Blackpool (free). Photo: Stephen Pond

