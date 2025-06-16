This summer has looked rather different compared to close seasons of the past, with the transfer window split into two parts.

That’s due to the formation of the Club World Cup, which saw the market open earlier for 10 days between June 1 and June 10.

During that period, Blackpool confirmed the arrival of two new faces, with Fraser Horsfall the first to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Just a day after the centre-back penned a four-year deal following his Stockport County departure, Michael Ihiekwe would quickly become the second signing of the summer.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year agreement with the Seasiders following his Sheffield Wednesday release.

With the window now back upon until September 1, Blackpool will be looking to bring in more faces as Bruce shapes his squad ready for next term.

His men, though, aren’t the only side in League One who have announced new signings to date.