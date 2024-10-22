Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool slumped to their third consecutive defeat as they suffered a 5-1 loss to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Seasiders struggled at both ends, with their defence far too open for the home side to exploit, and their attack unable to punish the opposition’s own frailties at the back.

Joel Randall was on hand with a brace for the Posh, while Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones were also on the scoresheet, with Kyle Joseph’s first half strike being nothing more than a consolation.

Dom Ballard had the ball in the back of the net for Blackpool inside the opening two minutes, but had his celebrations swiftly cut short with the referee blowing his whistle for an alleged push in the box from the Southampton loanee.

Down the other end, it was the home side who claimed an early goal to go 1-0 up. Space appeared for Mothersille in the box, with the forward having plenty of time to fire a shot into the top corner.

Just moments before, the 20-year-old had given the Seasiders a warning, after firing an effort straight into the arms of Harry Tyrer, but left the keeper with no chance with his second attempt of the evening.

Blackpool had a number of chances to quickly pull themselves back level, but were unable to punish a nervy Posh defence.

The golden opportunity came the way of Ballard, who put himself in a great position after cutting inside past George Nevett, before putting his shot wide of the target.

Peterborough wasted no time in punishing the visitors for their wastefulness. After a quick counter attack from a corner, Mothersille put the ball on a plate for Randall to finish, with the Seasiders defence all over the place.

Blackpool were eventually able to make the most of the home side’s frailties ahead of the 30-minute mark. A ball over the top from Albie Morgan was met by Jake Beesley, who passed across the face of goal for Joseph to finish into the empty net.

The joy proved to be short-lived, as Powu restored Posh’s two-goal lead in the first attack after play resumed, with Ferguson’s side allowed far too much space in the box again.

Another goal could’ve followed as well before the break, but a side-footed attempt by Mothersille was dragged just wide of the post.

Following the restart, Nevett came close to extending the lead further, with a header from the defender going just wide of the post.

Peterborough’s fourth of the night came in the 70th minute. Poku found space in behind the Blackpool defence, and found Jones at the back post with a ball across the face of goal.

Another was quickly added, with Randall lifting the ball lightly over Tyrer to claim his second of the evening.

The Seasiders rarely looked like troubling the Posh defence throughout the second half, with a save from a Rob Apter shot being the most Nicholas Bilokapic had to do.

Blackpool: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson (45’), Rob Apter, Josh Onomah (77’), Albie Morgan (58’), Dom Ballard (58’), Kyle Joseph, Jake Beesley.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey (77’), Ashley Fletcher (58’), Jordan Rhodes, Zac Ashworth (45’), Ryan Finnigan (58’).