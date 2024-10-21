Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s Stephen Dobbie has credited the influence of Ian Holloway throughout his career.

The Seasiders first-team coach experienced four loan spells at Bloomfield Road during his time as a player, with two of those coming under the legendary Bristolian manager.

Even away from the Fylde Coast, the pair would experience success together, but the journey to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2010 will always be the standout achievement for those in Tangerine.

“He was magnificent, if you look at my career, I came back (to Blackpool) again because of the gaffer and because of the town,” Dobbie said.

“The gaffer then went to Crystal Palace and took me again. What I really loved was if they’re going to score three then we’re going to score four - which suited the way I played. Going out to attack and expressing yourself.

“Blackpool were tipped for relegation at the start of the (promotion) season, but the players he recruited all bought into it.

“He was tremendous. When you had guys like DJ Campbell, Fletch (Gary Taylor-Fletcher) and (Brett) Ormerod, along with myself, Billy Clarke, Barry Bannan and Charlie Adam supporting, the team was based around attack.

“When you’ve got guys like Stephen Crainey, Evo (Ian Evatt), Baps (Alex Baptiste) and Keith Southern who really love defending, they gave us a base to go and play our stuff.”

Dobbie first arrived on the Fylde Coast on loan from Swansea City in the second half of the 2009/10 campaign.

The striker scored five goals and provided six assists to help Blackpool on their journey to the top flight, and states there was momentum running through the group.

“After I came in, there was confidence that we'd beat anybody,” he added.

“We knew we could out score anyone in the league. Going to Nottingham Forest in the semi-final, you think we’d hold back when we’re leading, but the gaffer wasn’t like that, he was making attacking substitutions - the confidence came from him.

“We’re in a group chat now, and Ian Holloway is on it, it's quite lively for him sometimes.

“The gaffer couldn’t have been any better for my career, he’s so energetic and just loves football - very similar to me.

“Around the training ground he was one to give the players enthusiasm, but when you were on the pitch it was about working.

“Going to Palace with him was a no-brainer. He wanted the likes of me and Kev (Phillips) in because we knew how he worked, and we obviously won promotion again.”

When Dobbie returned to Blackpool in 2013, he found the club looking down instead of up on the back of Holloway’s exit.

“The training ground hadn’t changed, it was the same in that way,” he stated.

“It was a different manager with different views. Paul Ince had a more defensive style, which didn’t suit the way I played.

“The club had a few troubles at the time, I remember the tennis balls and that stuff, but you just crack on with your job.

“Fergie (Barry Ferguson) took over and I think I scored at Brighton away and at Wigan away to save us. It was sad to see the club near the bottom, but it was pleasing to help keep them in the division.”

Blackpool attempted to add Dobbie to their ranks on a permanent basis a number of times, but a full time move to Bloomfield Road never materialised during his playing career.

“The gaffer (Holloway) tried both summers,” he said.

“I wanted to get here permanently as it suited me with the fans, the club and the lifestyle of being close to Scotland - but it didn’t happen.

“To be back coaching here is an amazing feeling.”