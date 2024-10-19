Blackpool 1-2 Barnsley: Seasiders defeated by late goal at Bloomfield Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool were on the end of a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Bloomfield Road following a stoppage time winner from Marc Roberts.

Davis Keillor-Dunn had put the visitors in front ahead of the 30-minute mark, before Olly Casey levelled the scores for the Seasiders in the second half.

After further chances for both sides, Roberts took his chance from a corner to take all three points back to Oakwell.

Steve Agnew took charge of the fixture for Blackpool in Steve Bruce’s absence, following the death of his four-month-old grandson.

In the fourth minute, both sets of fans took part in a minute’s applause as a mark of respect to the head coach and his family, with the players also joining in during a break in play.

Following the resumption of the action, an early opportunity fell the way of Dom Ballard on his return to action for the Seasiders, but the Southampton loanee was denied by the legs of Barnsley keeper Gabriel Slonina.

Down the other end, there were a few threatening moments for Barnsley, who had Blackpool pinned back during certain periods.

Their first clear chance came the way of Keillor-Dunn, who put a bit too much power on a dinked attempt over Harry Tyrer.

The midfielder would be left celebrating after his next attempt, as he cut inside from the left, before curling an attempt into the bottom-right corner to break the deadlock.

Moments before the opener, there was a chance for Rob Apter, with the winger firing into the side-netting from a tight angle.

Blackpool had a couple of opportunities to level the scores before half time. A well-taken corner by Lee Evans was volleyed just over the crossbar by Albie Morgan, while Elliot Embleton hit another effort off target as well as he tried to beat Slonina at his front post.

Following the restart, Tyrer made a great save to deny Jonathan Russell from close-range, but would’ve still been relieved to see the linesman’s flag for offside before anyone could arrive on the rebound.

A great chance for the Seasiders came through Odel Offiah just after the hour mark, with the defender marking a superb run forward, before placing his shot just wide.

An opportunity also landed Kyle Joseph’s way in the box, but the striker could only fire his shot straight at Slonina.

The equaliser eventually came in the 68th minute, with Casey getting a slight touch on a Evans free kick to beat the Barnsley keeper from close-range to level the scores.

Substitute Jordan Rhodes had a couple of quick-fire chances to put Blackpool ahead, but was denied by Slonina on both occasions.

Josh Earl had a good chance as well for the visitors, but was unable to keep his attempt on target from a corner.

The winner eventually came in the 91st minute, with Roberts placing his header over a number of players to make it 2-1.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel (60’), Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan (82’), Elliot Embleton (60’), Dom Ballard (60’), Kyle Joseph.

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington (60’), Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher (82’), Jordan Rhodes (60’), Josh Onomah (60’), Zac Ashworth.