Blackpool to be without key man for midweek Peterborough United trip
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The midfielder’s yellow card during the second half of the 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Bloomfield Road was his fifth booking of the campaign.
This means the 30-year-old will now serve a one-match suspension, leaving him ineligible for the midweek trip to the Weston Homes Stadium.
“It’s disappointing because he’s been terrific,” said Seasiders assistant coach Steve Agnew.
“His set-play delivery is superb, we scored from one today (against Barnsley) - so we will miss that, we’ll miss his leadership qualities, and his ability on the pitch.
“He’s a senior player, a voice and an organiser, but when this happens or injuries come along it’s an opportunity for someone else.
“We’ll be looking at who’s fit and available and prepare for Peterborough.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.