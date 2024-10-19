Blackpool player ratings V Barnsley: Majority score 5/10 while one picks up a eight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A stoppage time winner from Marc Roberts condemned Blackpool to a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley at Bloomfield Road.

Davis Keillor-Dunn had put the visitors in front ahead of the 30-minute mark, before Olly Casey levelled the scores for the Seasiders in the second half.

After further chances for both sides, Roberts took his chance from a corner to take all three points back to Oakwell.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

Harry Tyrer- 5

Both of Barnsley’s goals were out of reach of Harry Tyrer, with the Everton loanee unable to get across to deal with them.

Jordan Gabriel- 5

It wasn’t really Jordan Gabriel’s afternoon when trying to get the Seasiders forward down the right side, with the defender replaced on the hour mark.

Odel Offiah- 8

Odel Offiah was Blackpool’s standout player, with the defender doing well both with and without the ball.

The Brighton loanee made a number of dangerous runs forward after being moved to right back, and could’ve grabbed a goal himself.

Olly Casey- 7

Olly Casey was solid at the back for Blackpool throughout, and was also in the right place at the right time in the box to make it 1-1.

Hayden Coulson- 5

Hayden Coulson made his return to action following a brief spell on the sidelines. The fullback probably didn’t get as many attacking opportunities as he would’ve liked.

Rob Apter- 5

Rob Apter fired an effort into the side-netting just before Barnsley’s opener, but didn’t create too many concrete chances beyond that.

Lee Evans- 6

A Lee Evans set-piece once again led to a goal for the Seasiders, with the midfielder’s delivery finding Casey in the box.

The 30-year-old did pick up a booking, which will mean he misses Tuesday night’s game.

Albie Morgan- 6

Albie Morgan had a good chance to score in the first half, but couldn’t keep his volley down from a well-worked corner.

Elliot Embleton- 5

Elliot Embleton had a good chance at the end of the first half, but was unable to test the keeper with his attempt being fired over the bar.

The midfielder still looks like he’s lacking match fitness, and struggled to fill the boots of usual left winger CJ Hamilton.

Dom Ballard- 5

An opportunity fell to Dom Ballard to break the deadlock, but the 19-year-old was denied by Gabriel Slonina, in a situation where he should’ve made it more difficult for the Barnsley keeper.

Kyle Joseph- 5

Nothing really stuck for Kyle Joseph against the Tykes, with clear shooting opportunities limited for Blackpool’s key man.

SUB: Jordan Rhodes- 6

Jordan Rhodes was introduced off the bench on the hour mark, and was denied by two strong saves by Slonina with the game at 1-1.

SUB: Josh Omonah- 5

Josh Onomah made his Blackpool debut off the bench in the second half, with the midfielder providing some bright snippets.

SUB: Matthew Pennington- 6

Matthew Pennington slotted in well into the defence to give Odel Offiah more freedom on the right side as fullback.

SUB: Ashely Fletcher- N/A

Ashley Fletcher was introduced in the closing stages.