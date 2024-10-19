Blackpool faithful pay respects to Steve Bruce and his family in opening stages of Barnsley game
The Seasiders head coach was absent from the League One fixture at Bloomfield Road following the death of his four-month old grandson Madison.
Sharing the news on Friday evening, the club issued its support for both Bruce and his close ones at this difficult time.
In a statement, Blackpool wrote: “The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.
“Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they are left to come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”
As a mark of respect, both teams wore black armbands for the game between the Seasiders and the Tykes.
There was also a fan-led minute’s applause in the fourth minute of the fixture, with both sets of supporters taking part.
Players of the two teams also joined in during a break in play.
