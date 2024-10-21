Blackpool discover away allocation for trip to Bolton Wanderers next month
The Seasiders will travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday November 23, with the fixture kicking off at 12.30pm following its selection for broadcast by Sky Sports.
Bolton have handed Blackpool an initial allocation of 2,133, with a priority sale starting at 10am today (October 21) for season ticket holders who have attended one away game throughout the current campaign so far.
Tickets will then be opened up to all season ticket holders on October 23, before going on general sale on October 25.
The home of the Trotters can usually allocate up to 3,000 tickets for visiting supporters, while in certain circumstances it has been raised to 5,000.
In the summer, Bolton made the decision to adjust the area given to away teams this season.
“The plan this season is that we are going to prioritise the away ticket allocation in the South Upper tier,” chief executive Neil Hart told The Bolton News.
“We want to give home supporters the opportunity to buy in the South Lower, subject to demand, and we will deal with it on a case by case basis.”
