Blackpool discover away allocation for trip to Bolton Wanderers next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ticket details have been confirmed for Blackpool’s game away to Bolton Wanderers next month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders will travel to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday November 23, with the fixture kicking off at 12.30pm following its selection for broadcast by Sky Sports.

Bolton have handed Blackpool an initial allocation of 2,133, with a priority sale starting at 10am today (October 21) for season ticket holders who have attended one away game throughout the current campaign so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will then be opened up to all season ticket holders on October 23, before going on general sale on October 25.

The home of the Trotters can usually allocate up to 3,000 tickets for visiting supporters, while in certain circumstances it has been raised to 5,000.

In the summer, Bolton made the decision to adjust the area given to away teams this season.

“The plan this season is that we are going to prioritise the away ticket allocation in the South Upper tier,” chief executive Neil Hart told The Bolton News.

“We want to give home supporters the opportunity to buy in the South Lower, subject to demand, and we will deal with it on a case by case basis.”