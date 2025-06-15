Blackpool have been linked with Drogheda talent Warren Davis.

With the transfer window set to reopen on Monday, there is plenty of transfer gossip doing the rounds involving Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have been credited with interest in Drogheda United talent Warren Davis.

According to transfer correspondent Alan Nixon, the 20-year-old has caught the attention of sides in England and in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims the Seasiders are keen on a move for the winger, who has also been linked with League One rivals Reading along with an unnamed Serie B outfit.

It has been suggested Davis has been valued at £100,000 by the Drogs, who currently sit third in the League of Ireland.

The forward, who can operate out wide or centrally, has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at United Park, having scored seven goals and registered two assists in 20 league games to date.

Indeed, his prolific spell in front of goal has recently earned him a call up to the Republic of Ireland under-21 squad for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was brought on at half-time during their 1-0 defeat to Croatia last week, before featuring for 16 minutes from the bench in Tuesday’s friendly against Qatar.

This has seen Davis’ stock rise and could be made available for the right price this summer, with Blackpool and League One rivals Reading reportedly battling it out.

After coming through the ranks with Drogheda, the youth international made his debut aged 17 against Shamrock Rovers.

Since then, he’s netted 13 goals and amassed six assists in 80 appearances in all competitions for the Drogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool transfer window so far and speculation over deals

Brandon Khela won promotion from League Two with Bradford last term. | Getty Images

Davis becomes the latest name to be linked to Bloomfield Road this summer.

News of Blackpool’s reported interest comes just after the Seasiders are said to be fighting Lincoln City for the signing of Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela.

The 20-year-old has been made available for transfer in the forthcoming window by Chris Davies’ side following their promotion to the Championship.

The St Andrews youth product spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Bradford City, where he helped guide the Bantams to League Two promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall’s George Honeyman was tipped with a switch to the Fylde Coast earlier in the week, with his future in south London uncertain. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent, with his current Lions deal set to come to a close.

Alex Neil’s men have offered the attacking midfielder a new deal, but it remains unclear whether the ex-Hull City man will remain at The Den.

Honeyman has spent three years in south London where he’s scored three goals and registered 11 assists in 117 appearances.

Blackpool have already confirmed the arrivals of central defenders Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe from Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Carey has already departed Bloomfield Road - despite being handed fresh terms to remain - to join Championship side Charlton Athletic.

Your next Blackpool read: Blackpool faithful call out the things that annoy them most on a Bloomfield Road matchday