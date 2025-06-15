We asked Blackpool fans to tell us what annoyed them most on a matchday at Bloomfield Road.

The Blackpool faithful have been sharing their pet peeves from a Bloomfield Road matchday.

A home fixture on a Saturday afternoon can be the highlight of the week - depending on which way the result goes.

The performance of the team has a huge impact in dictating how people feel immediately after the full time whistle, and sometimes a few days after as well.

Alongside the football on the pitch, everyone has their own little annoyances in other areas that they wish could be changed.

Pet peeves at Bloomfield Road

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

From the food available at the ground, to the choice of the Nolans being the team’s walkout music, a number of pet peeves were pointed out when we asked supporters what got on their nerves most on a matchday at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s some of the responses:

Neil Warburton: “The north stand singing about promotion after we score one goal two games into the season, it’s the kiss of death.”

Pat Thompson: “Length of time it takes to get a drink/pie etc at half time.”

Ella Cattermole: “That bloody song they play before the game!”

Joe Atherton: “Our set pieces.”

Tracy Jane Manton: “Unable to hear announcements over sound system.”

Tony Lawson: “The pies.”

Scott James Challinor: “The phantom farter of the north.”

Nathan Cowburn: “That I get absolutely no phone signal at all in the ground.”

