Former Blackpool duo land Reading and Wrexham moves

Two former Blackpool players have made eye-catching moves in recent days as the summer transfer window clicks into gear.

Former Blackpool forward Ryan Hardie has agreed to join Wrexham as the Hollywood-backed Welsh outfit prepare for life in the Championship.

Boosted by the sizeable investment provided by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Red Dragons are riding the crest of a wave of securing a third consecutive promotion that has taken them from the top flight of the non-league game to within one step of the Premier League.

A whole host of big name players have been linked with a move to the STōK Racecourse Ground since Phil Parkinson’s side landed runners-up spot in League One last season - and Hardie has become the latest new addition to the Wrexham ranks after agreeing to join them from Plymouth Argyle. The eight-times capped former Scotland Under-21 forward joined Blackpool from Rangers in the summer of 2019 and scored just one goal in 12 appearances before spending time on loan with Plymouth ahead of a permanent move to Home Park in 2021.

After scoring 74 goals in 248 appearances for the Pilgrims, Hardie will now hope to help Wrexham in the Championship and he revealed how he is planning to utilise his second tier experience to help his new side.

He told the official club website: "I’m delighted to get the move done, I’m really happy to get it done so early and I cannot wait to get going. To get a full pre-season will be a massive benefit, to get integrated into the squad and learn the way the manager plays and get to know everyone will be important. The last couple of seasons, it’s been good getting experience in the EFL Championship and it’s experience I can lean on now. I’ve enjoyed playing there, and I’ve managed to score a few goals, so hopefully that can continue this season.”

‘I can't wait to work with him’

Paudie O'Connor | Getty Images

Hardie is not the only former Blackpool player to land an eye-catching move this week, after one-time Tangerines loan signing Paudie O’Connor secured a free transfer switch to Reading after his contract at Lincoln City came to an end. The Limerick-born centre-back made a handful of appearances for Blackpool after joining on loan from Leeds United during the 2018/19 season - but has enjoyed more productive spells with both Bradford City and Lincoln over the last five years.

After captaining the Imps during their League One campaign last season, O’Connor will remain in the third tier after penning a four-year deal with Reading - and Royals boss Noel Hunt has revealed just how delighted he is with his third signing of the summer.

He said: "Paudie is a fantastic lad and will be a big character in the dressing room. He's exactly the type of person we want at our football club for our rebuild, he's been a huge part of Lincoln's success over the past three years. We've had our eyes on him for a while and I've been a big admirer of his for some time. I knew about him when he was in the Leeds set-up, and I can't wait to work with him on a day to day basis."