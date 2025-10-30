Blackpool take on Scunthorpe United in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Ian Evatt comes up against one of his former teammates this weekend as Blackpool welcome Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Iron are currently second in the National League table, and are currently led by ex-Seasiders defender Andy Butler.

During the Fylde Coast outfit’s 2009/10 promotion season to the Premier League, the 41-year-old featured seven times for the club in the second half of the campaign while on loan from Huddersfield Town.

The retired centre back started his playing career with Scunthorpe, and made 138 appearances for the Lincolnshire side across three stints in total, as well as having the likes of Walsall and Doncaster Rovers on his lengthy CV as well.

Evatt has recently returned to Blackpool as head coach, having played for the club between 2006 and 2013, and is looking forward to reuniting with a former teammate in the first home game of his reign.

“I don’t think he played too much, because we had some very good centre backs here believe it or not,” he laughed.

“He’s a great guy, and was a really good player. He brought many things to our squad.

Andy Butler (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“His team does resemble him. It’s really hard-working and physically dominant - that’s what we’re expecting on Saturday. We have to match that, and match their effort and intensity, if we can do that then we can layer in some of the quality we have.

“It’s good to see Scunthorpe doing well again, because they were a team that were in League One and the Championship when I was here last time. It’s good to see them progressing again.

“There’s obviously a lot of consistency there because they’re doing well in the league - a team that’s used to winning is always a difficult opponent because they’ve obviously got a good mindset.

“In these games you’ve got to do the basics really well, and that’s our start point to match that effort.”

The Holloway effect

Ian Holloway | Getty Images

Evatt admits he’s not surprised by the number of players that have gone on to having coaching careers from the Seasiders’ 2009/10 squad, with a number of others currently holding various positions across the English football pyramid.

“It isn’t a coincidence and that’s credit to the squad itself and credit to Ollie (Ian Holloway) for the education he gave us,” he added.

“I’m not surprised - it was a very special group; a once in a lifetime group. I didn’t get that feeling anywhere else.

“I’m very pleased to see so many of them go on to do good things in the game.”