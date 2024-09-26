Blackpool v Burton Albion early injury news as 10 out and 2 doubts

Blackpool are sweating on the fitness of club captain James Husband. He might not be fit in time to face Burton Albion. (Image: Camera Sport)

Latest injury news from Blackpool and their opponents prior to each manager’s pre-match press conference.

Blackpool are back in front of their home supporters this weekend as they host Burton Albion in their latest EFL League One clash.

The Seasiders are in good spirits after defeating Huddersfield Town in midweek thanks to goals from Kyle Joseph and CJ Hamilton. Steve Bruce's men are now ninth, and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Visitors Burton were also in action as they played to a 2-1 defeat to Notts County in the EFL Trophy. Ben Whitfield's goal ended up being only a consolation effort after the Magpies scored twice within the hour.

Blackpool and Burton have already met this season, with the Seasiders claiming a 4-0 win in the Carabao Cup. Ryan Finnigan, Matthew Pennington, and Lee Evans were all on target in the final 20 minutes of the game in what was Neil Critchley’s only win of the campaign before his dismissal.

Dom Ballard is nursing a shoulder injury and will be assessed. Photographer Hannah Fountain / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Hannah Fountain

Blackpool team news

Influential defender James Husband is 'touch and go' after missing out on the win at Huddersfield in the week. He suffered a calf injury at Charlton Athletic, and has been unable to train which makes him doubtful for the weekend.

Dom Ballard is another doubt after picking up an injury against Huddersfield. He was forced to come off shortly after the break with a shoulder injury. Ballard had started the three previous games, but will now undergo a scan to assess the severity of the damage.

Speaking to the Gazette, Bruce said: “Our biggest concern is Dom Ballard - we think he’s popped shoulder, which is cruel on him and us because he’s been integral to what we’ve done.

“He’ll be x-rayed and scanned so let’s hope it’s not too serious. We strapped it up to see how he got on, but it was obvious very early that he was carrying his left arm so we did the best thing and took him off.

“He was upset, which you would be. Injuries are horrible things as a footballer especially when you’re young.”

Andy Lyons suffered an ACL injury in a game away to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road back in February, and is still sidelined. He has made positive strides towards a return, and began some light work at the training ground this week.

Elkan Baggott is sidelined with an ankle injury that he sustained in training. He was in a protective boot, and is expected to miss a month’s worth of games. Ollie Norburn is in a similar position, as he deals with hamstring injury that will keep him for a month

Out: Andy Lyons, Elkan Baggott, and Ollie Norburn. Doubt: Dom Ballard, and James Husband.

Burton Albion team news

Julian Larsson, Alex Bannon and Jason Sraha all had minutes in the week as they recovered from their respective injuries to make their first appearances of the season. Sraha played the full ninety, whilst Larsson came off just after the hour mark and Bannon made way for Terence Vancooten in the 83rd minute.

Billy Bodin, Charlie Webster, Jack Hazlehurst, Mason Bennett, Cameron Gilbert, Toby Oakes, and Geraldo Bajrami all missed out in midweek. Bodin started well with the Brewers, scoring three goals in four games, but has missed the last three games. Webster is yet to make a competitive appearance for Burton after joining from Chelsea.

Jack Hazlehurst is another player that arrived in the summer and he too hasn't yet made his debut after joining from Chorley. Former Derby County forward Bennett played five games this season, but his last appearance was a 12-minute cameo against Stevenage, and since then he's not played. Geraldo Bajrami has withdrawn four minutes in to his first start of the season in an EFL Trophy tie against Leicester City's under-21s.

Out: Billy Bodin, Charlie Webster, Jacek Hazlehurst, Mason Bennett, Cameron Gilbert, Toby Oakes, and Geraldo Bajrami.