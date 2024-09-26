Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has enjoyed a bright start to life as Blackpool head coach - in his first job since being sacked by West Brom back in 2022.

The 63-year-old was appointed by the Seasiders earlier this month, and has won all three of his opening games in League One, with the latest being Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony admits he was aware of Blackpool’s interest in Bruce before he was officially announced, after he was asked for some insight.

Speaking on the latest episode his podcast the Hard Truth - Inside the Football Industry, he said: “He’s got my agent, so it was really funny, when I was in Dubai on business a couple of weeks ago, my agent rang me to gauge what are the highest paid managers in League One. He was trying to pick my brains because he does a bit of representation for Brucie.

“My gaffer is one of the highest paid in League One, so we were talking about the various different packages. He was asking about Blackpool, and I said ‘from what I know they’ve got a very wealthy owner, very ambitious, and a pretty good project.’

“It depends on the fire and if it’s still burning strong because Brucey is a multimillionaire. I’ve always liked Steve Bruce, so fair play to him because it’s obviously becoming a younger man’s game now.

“He isn’t a mug. He’s a guy that has won many promotions across multiple clubs. I like the fact he doesn’t want to be at home counting his money.

“They’ve got themselves a good manager and they’ve turned a corner.”