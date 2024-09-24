Steve Bruce's immediate reaction to Blackpool's victory over Huddersfield Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce has praised the work rate of his Blackpool squad following their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 63-year-old has now won three League One games on the bounce since taking over at Bloomfield Road earlier this month, with the result in West Yorkshire being the first clean sheet of his tenure.

After providing an assist for Kyle Joseph to break the deadlock, CJ Hamilton found the back of the net himself to double the Seasiders’ lead ahead of the break.

Following his side’s strong defensive display, Bruce said: “We’ve conceded far too many, but we’re now at zero goal difference instead of minus, and that still has to improve while keeping that attacking threat.

“It was nice not to concede because we all know what it’s like at 2-1 with two minutes to go.

“You couldn’t have wished for two better away performances that we’ve just put in back-to-back against opposition I believe will be there or thereabouts.

“We defended well, which we needed to do - we needed to improve that side of our game. We’re certainly a threat at the top end of the pitch, we’ve got a bit of pace in good areas.

“They took the goals well, the first one in particular was great. We took it off them, it was a great ball from CJ, and a classic header from Kyle.

“It’s difficult to single people out, and it’d be wrong to try and do so - you don’t go to Charlton and Huddersfield without them all playing well. They’ve got a little bit of confidence and swagger about them, but Saturday (against Burton Albion) now becomes the big game.

“The players seem to be enjoying it. We’ve asked them to play a certain way but I think they’re capable. Their willingness to work for the team is there for everyone to see. Some of them have run a million miles.

“I thought the way we handled the second half was professional, I can’t remember Huddersfield changing too much.”