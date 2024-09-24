Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool made it three wins out of three under Steve Bruce in League One with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

CJ Hamilton provided the assist for Kyle Joseph to open the scoring with a header, before doubling the Seasiders’ advantage himself ahead of the break.

Following 2-1 wins over Exeter City and Charlton Athletic, Bruce’s side were able to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign - in their most impressive performance yet.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Tyrer- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Tyrer made a superb save in the second half to tip over a deflected shot from Callum Marshall, before also denying Bojan Radulovic in the closing stages.

Jordan Gabriel- 8

After overcoming an injury scare from the weekend, Jordan Gabriel was strong at right back once again under Steve Bruce.

Odel Offiah- 9

The Seasiders appear to have a great defensive partnership on their hands. Offiah seems to have it all with his pace and his strength.

Olly Casey- 9

Olly Casey popped up with a number of key defensive contributions again, as he continued his solid run under the new boss.

Hayden Coulson- 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden Coulson came in at left back for the injured James Husband, and gave a good account of himself in the traditional fullback role.

Rob Apter- 8

Rob Apter was bright once again, with another selection of positive moments for the 21-year-old.

Lee Evans- 8

Lee Evans controlled the game for the Seasiders from midfield, and is certainly the perfect link between defence and attack.

Albie Morgan- 8

Albie Morgan was impressive in midfield once again, as he built on his performance against Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

CJ Hamilton- 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ Hamilton was gifted space down the left side, and made the most of the chances that came his way.

The winger’s cross for Kyle Joseph’s header was perfect, while he did enough to score with his opportunity at the end of the first half.

Kyle Joseph- 9

It was another strong outing for Joseph, who kept getting himself in dangerous areas. His goal was pretty straightforward, but he still needed to ensure his header found the target from close-range.

Dom Ballard- 7

Dom Ballard was lively again for the Seasiders, and played the ball through that lead to Hamilton’s goal.

SUB: Ashley Fletcher- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Fletcher replaced Dom Ballard at the beginning of the second half, and put in a good shift.

SUB: Elliot Embleton- 6

Elliot Embleton replaced Rob Apter for the final 10 minutes.

SUB: Sonny Carey- N/A

Sonny Carey came on ahead of stoppage time.

SUB: Jake Beesley- N/A

Same as Carey.