Blackpool enjoyed their brightest performance yet under Steve Bruce - as CJ Hamilton scored and assisted in a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 29-year-old provided the cross into the box for Kyle Joseph to break the deadlock, before doubling the Seasiders’ advantage himself ahead of half time.

Bruce has won all three of his League One games in charge of the Fylde Coast outfit since his appointment earlier this month - and the result in West Yorkshire proved to be the most convincing display yet.

An early opportunity came the way of Hamilton down the left, with the winger’s uncertainty over whether to shoot or pass resulting in a block straight into Lee Nicholls’ hands.

Further half chances continued to come for the Seasiders throughout the early stages, while down the other end Ben Wiles forced Harry Tyrer into a routine save.

The opening goal came just after the half mark. After winning the ball back on the left side, Hamilton whipped a ball into the box, with an unmarked Joseph on hand to make the most of the headed opportunity.

Blackpool were able to survive the Terriers’ only threatening moment of the opening 45 minutes. A scuffed shot inside the box was easily dealt with by Hayden Coulson, who cleared the ball away from danger.

In the fifth minute of first half stoppage time, the Seasiders doubled their lead, with Huddersfield at fault with a mistake in the build-up again.

After picking up a loose ball in the opposition half, Dom Ballard played a pass through for Hamilton to finish. Despite getting a hand on the shot, Nicholls’ effort was not strong enough to stop the attempt from crossing the line.

Following the restart, Jordan Gabriel had an opportunity to add the visitors’ third, with his shot at the back post going into the side-netting.

Ahead of the hour mark, Michael Duff’s side started to turn up the pressure. A number of blocks were required from Blackpool, before Tyrer was forced to make a good save to stop a deflected effort from substitute Callum Marshall.

Heading into the later stages, the Everton loanee was called into action again - this time to push away a strong header from Bojan Radulovic.

After enduring a number of late scares in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley, the Seasiders were able to maintain their two-goal cushion, with no late stoppage time goals to threaten their win on this occasion.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Jordan Gabriel, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter, Lee Evans, Albie Morgan (89’), CJ Hamilton (81’), Kyle Joseph (89’), Dom Ballard (53’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington, Sonny Carey (89’), Elliot Embleton (81’), Ashley Fletcher (53’), Jordan Rhodes, Jake Beesley (89’).