Blackpool sporting director David Downes states the club will not rush into adding any free agents unless they need to.

The Seasiders added 10 new players to their ranks during the summer transfer window, while also losing a couple of big figures.

Following the sacking of Neil Critchley last month, the club had to approach the week leading up to Deadline Day without a head coach in place, with Steve Bruce only appointed after.

Downes admits the arrival of the experienced manager will have an impact on the work they will do ahead of the January transfer window, as they continue to assess where they need to make improvements.

“We’re trying to be proactive,” he told Tangerine TV on the Preview Show last week.

“Year on year there’s always more free transfers still available outside of the window; not that I think we’ll immediately rush into doing anything, but we’ve always got to keep an eye on any injuries we might have here.

“Even though people say you start preparing for January and it’s a continuous cycle, the change of head coach means the players have a clean slate. Steve wants to work with the players and see what they can offer.

“In the next few weeks, we’ll sit down with him quite a lot to get his thoughts on the squad so we can deliver a style of play that we’re all happy with.”