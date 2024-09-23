Blackpool boss responds to 'housery' tag following stoppages in Charlton Athletic win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce states Blackpool players going down was not part of any game plan in their 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

A number of Seasiders players required treatment during the second of the match at the Valley, which frustrated sections of the home supporters - who have labelled it as ‘housery’ and ‘time wasting’ on social media.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones also commented on the number of times play was stopped following the break - with a minimum of 12 minutes added on at the end of the 90.

“There must have been 200 stoppages. It’s probably a world record, and then it became farcical,” he told London News Online.

“I spoke to the referee after about his performance. I know the referee, a very experienced referee. I’ve gone in and been very calm. The way he refereed it. He has to realise that what one team wants to do, and fair play to them they were very clever in what they done, the referee facilitated that.

“He gave a free-kick for absolutely everything. Everything. If you breathed on someone you got a free kick. It absolutely ruined the game as a spectacle. It ruined the flow. It just became 200 sporadic events. And they have to be better.”

Bruce insists treatment was necessary for a number of his players during the game, with Jordan Gabriel suffering an ankle injury, while Odel Offiah, Hayden Coulson and Harry Tyrer all sustained shoulder problems.

“No team of mine will roll around on the floor if nothing is wrong with them - I will absolutely not let that happen,” he said.

“It turns my stomach when people roll around for no reason. Against Charlton we had two or three injuries. When it’s shoulders you do worry, and then we had someone with a rolled ankle. As far as I’m concerned most of them were legitimate, they went for challenges and landed funny.

“Managing the game - I couldn’t give a flying, as long as we win the match. I’ve never 16 minutes though, that’s for sure, but we saw it through, which is the most important thing.

“The lads deserved to win the match, we were the better team.”