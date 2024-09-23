Blackpool hit with new injury concern ahead of Tuesday night trip to Huddersfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool could be without their captain James Husband for Tuesday night’s game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The defender is yet to train this week for the Seasiders after picking up a calf problem in the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

Since taking over as Blackpool head coach, Steve Bruce has already lost Ollie Norburn through a hamstring injury for the next month, with the midfielder joining Elkan Baggott on the sidelines.

“James Husband is a bit of a doubt, he hasn’t trained this morning, so we’ll see how he is,” said the Seasiders boss.

“That’s the major concern really. If you’re a player, the more games you play, the more chance you have of getting injuries - that’s why we all want a squad that can deal with it. Strength in depth is going to be huge in the months ahead.”

At the Valley on Saturday afternoon, Jordan Gabriel was forced off at the beginning of the second half after suffering an ankle injury while making a block.

“We expect him to have a go,” Bruce added.

“It’s a muscle injury where he’s tweaked his ankle a little bit, but he’s hopeful he’ll be okay for tomorrow, and we’re hopeful.

“He did a bit today, but we didn’t want to risk him and make it any worse, so we’ll give him another 24 hours to see how he is.”

Bruce also provided an update on Odel Offiah, who briefly exited the action against the Addicks with a shoulder problem, before quickly returning after being given the all-clear.

“It was one of those moments where we thought it might’ve jumped out, but it didn’t,” he stated.

“Coulson and the goalkeeper both did theirs as well - I’ve never known anything like it, but thankfully everyone is okay.

“I’ve never seen 16 minutes added on before, but people going down with shoulder injuries is quite unique, but then again they were up and competing. I couldn’t ask for any more from what they’ve given.”