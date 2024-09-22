Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albie Morgan marked his return to Charlton Athletic with a goal in Blackpool’s 2-1 victory in the capital.

Following an own goal from Gassan Ahadme, the midfielder doubled the Seasiders’ lead, before Luke Berry claimed a consolation inside the 12 minutes of stoppage time at the end of the second half.

After progressing through the youth ranks at the Valley, Morgan made 146 first-team appearances for the Addicks, before departing last summer to make the move to Bloomfield Road.

Despite his history with Charlton, the 24-year-old didn’t hold back when it came to celebrating his strike into the bottom corner, in what was his first league appearance of the season following a spell on the sidelines.

“This club has been good to him, hasn’t it,” Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said after the match.

“He’s a great lad, and I’m so pleased that he came through on Tuesday after being out since pre-season.

“I’m sure he’ll enjoy getting the winner - too right he’s got to celebrate. He got his chance at this club, so it’ll be a special moment for him. It’s never easy going back to your old club but he played very well.

“He settled very quickly and was very good for us.”