Blackpool sporting director David Downes states there were a number of factors that made Steve Bruce the standout candidate to become the Seasiders’ head coach.

The 63-year-old took over at Bloomfield Road earlier this month alongside his long-term assistant Steve Agnew, with the pair replacing the sacked Neil Critchley.

Since the start of his coaching career back in 1998, the former Manchester United defender has taken charge of over 1000 games, but had taken nearly two years away from football before joining Blackpool.

Downes has seen Bruce’s work up close in the past, having been at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday at the same time as the veteran manager.

Discussing the Seasiders’ recruitment process to fill the head coach role, he told Tangerine TV: “It was obviously a difficult couple of weeks at the end of August - with the process of finishing the transfer window and recruiting a new manager.

“We’re really pleased to have Steve (Bruce) and his staff on side. The obvious thing with him is the experience he has, but more for us it was about the style of play and a way of playing.

“We wanted to play a bit more on the front foot in possession and be as aggressive as we can without the ball as well.

“Steve’s enthusiasm and love for it shows he just wants to be back involved in football and give a bit back to it.”

Alongside Bruce and Agnew, former Blackpool players Richard Keogh and Stephen Dobbie also form part of the new-look coaching team at Bloomfield Road, with both having experienced interim spells in charge of the Seasiders.

“He’s probably looking after the best interests of the club in the long-term,” Downes added.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience, so does Steve Agnew, but we thought it was a really good opportunity to have some of our people around it.

“There’s a good blend of youth and experience, so we’re looking forward to seeing how that develops, and we’re quite excited about it.

“We’ve got to make sure as a football club we’ve got succession plans for everything, but there’s also a continuation of not having people shipped in and shipped out when you do have any managerial change.

“It’s good for those two young coaches who are at the beginning of their coaching journey.”