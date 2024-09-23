The latest on Blackpool defender's road to recovery from lengthy injury layoff

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool defender Andy Lyons has returned to the grass to do some running as he continues his recovery.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since the end of February after suffering an ACL injury in a game away to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road.

While he’s still unable to see Lyons in action, recently appointed Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s been able to catch up with the former Republic of Ireland youth international.

“Andy is okay, I’ve seen him on the grass training- he’s five months into his rehabilitation now,” he said.

“The progress is there, he’s running in straight lines, and touchwood he’s okay at the moment.

“We’ve exchanged pleasantries, but we’ve just got to be patient and make sure he’s right for when he gets back.”

Lyons started his senior career in the League of Ireland Premier Division, representing both Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers before joining the Seasiders in January 2023.

Since his arrival on the Fylde Coast, the fullback has made 44 appearances, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Prior to his spell on the sidelines, he had featured 25 times in all competitions last season under former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

Discussing his injury in an interview earlier this year, Lyons said: "You just hear a pop and snap- it’s a noise you never forget.

"As soon as that happens you know something is wrong. You go to put pressure on it and it’s a no go. In my head I knew what it was straightaway.

"I couldn’t go to hospital immediately because we were stuck in the city centre of London, the logistics of things were difficult so I went back on the bus. I felt more comfortable going home and being with my family.

“So many things go through your head, and they’re not very good thoughts. It’s an unfortunate injury that’s unpreventable, they’re just a freak accident. It’s a mental challenge more than anything, you have to prepare yourself and get over that initial shock.

"The lads were brilliant, they got round me and lifted me up, doing stuff to keep my mind off it.”