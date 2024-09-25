Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool claimed their third consecutive league win under Steve Bruce with a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night - but left the John Smith’s Stadium with one major disappointment.

In the first half of the game in West Yorkshire, Dom Ballard went down holding his shoulder, and despite initially continuing, he was forced to leave the action shortly after the break.

Since joining the Seasiders on loan from Southampton last month, the 19-year-old has impressed in Tangerine.

In Bruce’s three League One fixtures in charge, Ballard has started up front alongside Kyle Joseph - who scored the opener against the Terriers, before CJ Hamilton claimed the second.

This isn’t the first time the young forward has been hindered by injury, with his loan spell with Reading last season being cut short after only 12 outings.

Following the victory over Huddersfield, Bruce said: “Our biggest concern is Dom Ballard - we think he’s popped shoulder, which is cruel on him and us because he’s been integral to what we’ve done.

“He’ll be x-rayed and scanned so let’s hope it’s not too serious. We strapped it up to see how he got on, but it was obvious very early that he was carrying his left arm so we did the best thing and took him off.

“He was upset, which you would be. Injuries are horrible things as a footballer especially when you’re young.”